90 teams make major moves at state dance finals in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Elaine Worth was brought to tears Friday while watching her daughter dance competitively in Bloomington.

The sight was a first look for Worth, whose 15-year-old, Emma Menzel, made it to the Illinois State Final Competitions with Lincoln High School. She was one of thousands of young performers from 90 teams who convened Friday and Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Noting it was the team’s first time at the state finals, the mother said it was “quite the experience for these young women.”

Menzel said their practices are never negative.

“We’re always positive,” she said, adding that they make jokes, have fun, learn and dance.

Co-coach Brianna Lanning said her team’s energy was up in the preliminary final rounds. For making it to state finals, she and co-coach Hope Duffy both said they were “super proud” of their team. They’d been preparing since about late October.

Duffy said the biggest challenge the team overcame was staying energetic from start to finish, despite the hard technical moves they’re doing.

“They showed up ready to dance to the best of their ability,” added Lanning.

The LHS team’s theme was “Danger Zone,” pulling music from Kenny Loggins' hit song of the same title. Red, black and silver poms were formed into a “plane” that pitched from side to side.

Making waves

Australian pop singer Dean Lewis sings in his track “Waves” that life “comes and goes in waves,” and that you just don’t know what the next day will bring.

That was the theme and track Fieldcrest High School’s dance team performed to on Friday. Coach Tina Fortner said her students really connected with the lyrics.

After all, she said, they have persevered as a team as one of their own continues on their journey living with cancer.

She said her 17-year-old daughter, Bella Fortner, was diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma in November 2021, then her sophomore year at FHS.

As the fourth child in her school grade to have been diagnosed with cancer, Fortner said the community was in shock. The mother said her head was spinning at first, and she was in denial when she was told to take Bella to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Fortner said Bella spent her 16th birthday at the hospital in Memphis, and she will continue treatments through 2024. Her doctors told her the cancer has a good cure rate, but it can hide dormant in bone marrow.

Bella is the youngest of Fortner’s four daughters. The mother said her oldest, Natalie Fortner, 26, moved back home to Minonk from Colorado to be with her sister. Natalie is also the team’s assistant coach, and had performed at the inaugural state finals, the coach said.

Fortner noted that Fieldcrest doesn’t have a dance studio in the school district, and she has to turn athletes into dancers. She also said Bella worked really hard with the school’s athletic trainer and showed up to dance practice after chemo treatments.

Fortner said the team saw Bella's determination, and shared a therapeutic season with each other.

With her daughters on "both sides of the line,” Fortner said Friday was an amazing day, and there wasn’t a dry eye in their group.

They cried tears of joy. Fortner said: “We’ve had enough sad tears over the last year.”

Lifelong memories

Illinois High School Association Assistant Executive Director Tracie Henry, lead contest organizer, said she wants the kids to have positive experiences with their teammates and coaches that “last for a lifetime.”

Henry said all sports, including dance, teach young kids about being resilient and being a great teammate, building leadership and time management skills, and having the courage to perform in front of a big audience.

“It’s incredible to watch them shine — really have their moment,” said Henry.

Noting it’s an adjudicated sport, she said the scores may or may not be what the dancers want to be — and the tears go both ways. While preliminary rounds were held Friday and final rounds on Saturday, she said awards for the former set of performances brought joy to for getting to dance another day.

It was the 10th year for the dance finals, and Henry said Bloomington has been a “perfect home” for them. She thanked the City of Bloomington, Town of Normal, the Bloomington-Normal Convention and Visitors Bureau, and area hotels for their great hospitality.

Henry estimated at least 2,000 performers and coaches attended. As of noon Sunday (before final Division 3A performances), arena box office staff counted 5,750 spectators over the two days.

She said preliminary performances Friday were “phenomenal.” The atmosphere was incredible, she said, and the talents, artistry and creativity on show prove how memorable the weekend will be.

Scores are based on choreography, musicality, difficulty, technique, synchronization, staging and spacing, showmanship and overall visual effect, she said.

To earn a trophy, Henry said: “You have to have an incredible dance, but you have to have something that’s memorable as well."

Welcome back

Friday marked the excited return of downstate Edwardsville High School's dance team to the state finals after four years away.

Co-coach Chelsea Guempel said: "This is our welcome back."

With the help of co-coach Danielle Lusicic, Guempel said the team made it to finals with a young roster. She said they have just five upperclassman, so getting the students to dance together and learn each other's styles were the biggest hurdles they triumphed.

Theirs is the only downstate team in Division 3A (largest partition set by school population). The team took an artistic approach with more musicality, Guempel said, by selecting Billy Joel's hit song "Piano Man" as their theme.

After their show, the coach said she was proud of how far the team made it, noting the sport entails a long season. They started training in May and picked up the competitions routine in the fall.

It can be exhausting, but Guempel said "it's well worth it in the end."

A restless troupe

After Clinton High School's dance team advanced past preliminary rounds Friday into the finals, there was no time to rest.

Assistant coach Zoe Savage said they went right back to practice after the awards.

Zoe's sister, Scout Savage, is another assistant coach. Before final rounds Saturday, she said they were thankful and excited to be there, but also extremely nervous.

"We know how well (other teams) can do," Scout Savage said, with Zoe adding that preliminary teams they took on were "absolutely amazing."

Their mother, Kelsey Savage, is the team's head coach. She said it took "blood, sweat and tears" for the team to pull it off.

Zoe said the team excelled at learning choreography quickly — in just two hours. Their practice space is also limited, as the head coach said they often only have the kindergarten gym to work in. Kelsey Savage said their athletic director does the best he can, but it can be hard to spread out.

She shared her gratitude for the great support of their school's administration.

Maintaining a positive mindset was another challenge for them, said Scout Savage. She said they repeat to their athletes that "you can do this."

"You are here — that's why you are here: Because, you can do it."

The team's routine was named "How it Ends." There's a touch of sadness to that, as Zoe Savage said two seniors will leave the team at the season's end.

John Reynolds couldn't be "any more proud" of his daughter, CHS junior Carly Reynolds, after her team performed in final rounds Saturday. He said she has spent "hours and hours" practicing.

With just one shot, Reynolds knows it was a big deal for his kid.

Beth Tedrick, mother to CHS sophomore Amerie Hemphill, said the team "left it all on the floor." She said everyone did great, and she's proud of them all.

Tedrick said after this season, she felt all of the girls have become like her kids.

Afterward, she expected team members to probably be sleeping.

"Their bodies are gonna be super sore after this," she said.

FINAL RESULTS Division 1A 1. Jacksonville High School 2. Morris High School 3. Marion High School 10. Clinton High School Division 2A 1. Lake Forest High School 2. Geneva High School 3. Whitney Young High School Division 3A results were not available at press time.

