850 ISU Redbirds walk commencement stage Saturday

NORMAL — Although the year is ending soon, Saturday was just the start for 850 Redbirds.

Winter commencement ceremonies kicked off Saturday morning at Illinois State University’s CEFCU Arena, beginning with the colleges of Arts and Sciences, Education, and the Mennonite College of Nursing. Ceremonies for the College of Applied Science and Technology, College of Business and the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts followed Saturday afternoon.

A Dec. 7 press statement from the university noted they had returned ceremonies to a traditional format that included a student processional, speeches from university officials such as President Terri Goss Kinzy, and dispersal of diploma covers to students on the commencement stage as their names were read.

The release counted 1,015 baccalaureate degrees and 225 graduate degrees being awarded at the close of the fall semester.

Patrick Walsh, ISU Student Government Association president, addressed graduates and attendees that morning. He asked students to think back to their first moments on campus, being surrounded by new people and dealing with “the newly-found dilemma of having to dry your clothes twice because the residence halls’ dryers just never seemed to get it right.”

Luckily, Walsh continued, those new issues could be partially cured with D.P. Dough and Insomnia Cookies. He said he was positive that at times, many students found themselves stressed by classwork, differing social situations, and being away from home.

The important point, he noted, was that Saturday’s graduates didn’t give up. He quoted Aristotle: “It's in our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.”

Through the trials and darkness graduates all faced, Walsh said they succeeded in seeing the light.

He also wished graduates luck, but doubted they would need it, as ISU prepared them to be lucky.

Quoting Seneca, another Greek philosopher, Walsh said: “Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.”

He then told graduates they’ll continue seizing new opportunities and being the luckiest people on Earth.

Redbirds have a blast

Jon Dougherty arrived at the arena Saturday from Farmington, Missouri, to celebrate his daughter Mia Dougherty being awarded a degree in marine biology. He said as ceremonies kicked off that he was super excited to see her walk the stage.

Dougherty said his daughter “had a blast” at ISU, and his family always came up to visit, including joining in on tailgating. He added Mia’s mother, Sarah Dougherty, traveled from Oregon to see her daughter graduate.

Jon Dougherty said Mia has employment opportunities lined up with the U.S. Navy, working with sea lions and dolphins.

Lisa Kadow, formerly of Bolingbrook, came from Broomfield, Colorado, to see her daughter Janine Kadow graduate from the School of Communications. It was her first in-person college graduation ceremony she has attended.

The mother said she really enjoyed that Kinzy spoke about students having to endure through a pandemic.

With Lisa Kadow Saturday was her son Nick Kadow, 25, of Davenport, Iowa. He said he graduated from ISU in spring 2021 with a degree in marketing analytics and had a very different experience because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nick Kadow said he transferred to ISU after two years at a community college, and a year and a half of his classes were virtual. He added that 2021 commencement ceremonies, while still in person for students, went by quickly and without speeches. His parents viewed them virtually.

Now working as a contract specialist for the U.S. Army, Nick Kadow said he was happy his sister could experience a traditional commencement and take advantage of in-person job fairs this year.

Malonda Bell, of Crestwood, was also happy to see her daughter, Khalia Ross-Glaze, walk the stage. She said she was overjoyed, and appreciated having a family camaraderie present Saturday.

Married couple Patrick and Vicky McAndrews, of Geneva, went to see their daughter Barbara McAndrews earn an economics degree. Mr. McAndrews said his daughter had a good education journey at ISU, even though part of it was spent studying in her bedroom during the pandemic.

But she was able to return to campus and enjoy the university, he said.

Graduating master's student Jenna Braasch, 33, of Saybrook, said after the ceremony that she was excited to have completed her Redbird journey. She said she came back after 10 years away, and studied part time for three years while working full time in media. Braasch currently works in public relations for the University of Illinois Extension.

Although she had to push herself to get it done, Braasch said she was proud and still had fun.

Delbert Bunker Jr., 74, went to the arena with his wife to see his granddaughter Josie Bunker graduate. He said ISU “was one awesome college,” adding that Josie had to transfer twice to finish her communications degree because of medical issues.

The Freeport grandfather said he was proud that his son Delbert Bunker III, daughter-in-law Sally Bunker, and granddaughter Haley Bunker all have college educations.

He did miss out on an in-person commencement when Haley Bunker graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater, he said.

After the graduation ceremonies, Bunker said he would say his goodbyes to his grandkid “in tears and hugs.”

