5 questions with yarn sculptor Emma Oliver

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member.

Name: Emma Oliver

Position: Artist (MFA in sculpture and expanded media from Illinois State University) whose exhibit "Have Your Cake" is showing at Heartland Community College, Normal

1. What is your background and how did you become an artist?

I grew up on the East Coast in Massachusetts and I was lucky to attend schools that had strong art programs. As a child, I took pottery lessons every week and discovered I really enjoyed making things with my hands. I believe that today I still express myself through the use of my hands, and it’s the best way I can communicate with the world.

I really “became an artist” when I went to Arts at Tower Summer Camp, which really expanded my idea of what art could be. It was also the first time I was able to use fiber!

2. Why did you choose yarn as your medium and how do you use it to express yourself?

I’m not always sure if I choose yarn as my medium; some days it feels like yarn has chosen me. I was originally using yarn to make useful objects for myself and my friends in undergraduate school in western New York. It was the most comfortable choice of medium at the time after having been exposed to so many sculptural mediums in undergrad at Alfred University.

It’s exciting to work in a medium that offers me repetition and consistency, which are qualities that I use to express myself. Fiber has this great history rooted in feminism and has been historically regarded as an afterthought.

I like to recontextualize fiber and to offer it a place in contemporary sculpture in the same way I’m allowing myself to be seen. It’s me claiming space for my medium and my own voice.

3. What is in your collection “Have Your Cake,” and what inspired it?

There are several soft cakes, balloons, a telephone, and a wall piece with text in “Have Your Cake” at the Joe McCauley Art Gallery. It’s inspired by the phrase “you can’t have your cake and eat it too,” which is used to illustrate a trade-off, and frequently is used to illustrate a difficult trade-off rather than two good options.

My show offers a third option: So you can have your cake, you can eat it, or you can do this other third thing, which is to look at and be surprised by the soft cakes and other works in the space. I think that the phrase becomes more of a conversation when another option is added.

Things aren’t always black and white, and when we hear the voices of other people, we can comfortably step into a gray area and hopefully all be a little bit happier with the outcome.

4. What do you want the viewer to take away from the exhibit?

I’m happy if people are just pleasantly surprised by the medium being used in a different way! Surprise or delight is a good reaction for me.

I feel as though when people think of art they approach it in a serious and sometimes solemn way. I would like the exact opposite from this exhibition!

If the viewer wants to read about the meaning of my pieces that’s great, but I don’t feel it’s totally necessary to have a good experience in the gallery.

5. What does the future hold for you?

I am a recent graduate of Illinois State’s MFA program, so I’ve been lucky enough to have some rest after going to school during the pandemic and to have just completed my MFA thesis exhibition.

In the near future, I’m going to the Breckenridge Creative Arts Center in Colorado for an artist residency. I’ll be teaching and making work during my time there, and I’m very excited to work with another community and to spread the joy of working with fiber.

If you’re looking for more updates on my career and to see other images of my artwork, they can be found at my website: emmaoliverart.com.

IF YOU GO What: "Have Your Cake," an exhibit by artist Emma Oliver featuring knit and crochet sculptures that look like edible cakes and other objects When: Now through Oct. 7; reception from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 21; gallery open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-noon Friday Where: Joe McCauley Art Gallery, Room 2507 of Heartland Community College Instructional Commons Building, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal. Cost: Free parking and admission Information: https://www.heartland.edu/artGallery