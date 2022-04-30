5 questions with Rodney Billerbeck, Heartland College student trustee

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Rodney Billerbeck

Position: Heartland Community College Board of Trustees student trustee

1. What can you tell us about yourself?

I am a student at Heartland Community College, studying agriculture.

I am from Cullom and graduated from Tri-Point High School. I grew up in a very agriculture-rich community and raised and showed livestock growing up with my twin sister, Brittney, who is also a student at Heartland in the radiography program. I will always be grateful for my experiences raising livestock, participating in 4-H and in Future Farmers of America because those endeavors taught me a lot about responsibility, money management and overall a sense of how to talk to people.

My passion for leadership first started when I joined FFA my freshman year of high school. I often brag about how I was taught by the best agriculture teacher, Diana Loschen of Kempton, who inspired and pushed me to get involved in every event possible. One of my proudest moments in FFA was having the opportunity to compete in the National FFA Livestock Judging Contest held in Indianapolis. I then went on to serve as the Illinois Association FFA Section 10 president (Section 10 is composed of 13 local high schools and 400-plus members). Through FFA, I traveled to Washington, D.C., twice, and got the chance to lobby on Capitol Hill with congressional leaders.

2. Why did you want to serve on the Heartland Community College Board of Trustees?

In high school, I knew I wanted to be a part of student government when I got into college. I have looked up to the folks in these positions for the past year who have all done an incredible job getting student life back on track from the pandemic which has been a struggle for colleges around the country. Being an agriculture student and advocate for the industry, I was ecstatic to learn about the new agriculture complex being built at Heartland’s campus and, better yet, the night I was sworn in for the student trustee position, I was proud to give my “yes” vote on the final approval of the complex. I am proud to represent the student body, as well as the agriculture community, on the Board of Trustees and on the Student Government Executive Board.

3. What do you hope to accomplish during your time on the board?

As we all know, the pandemic put a huge pause on student life, clubs, organizations, you name it. From firsthand experience I know and understand the challenges student organizations and clubs are having right now trying to get members to come back and participate in activities. Improving student involvement and membership in clubs and organizations on campus is one of the most important things to me right now. Of course, as things come up and I become more aware of student opinions, thoughts and needs, I will do all in my power to make sure student wishes are granted. A college with students who feel involved and feel like they are making their college experience worthwhile is a successful college.

4. What would you like to do after your time at Heartland?

My plan is to transfer with an associate in arts degree from Heartland to a four-year university to receive my bachelor's in agriculture business. After college, I am hoping to work in agribusiness. In the long term, my goal is to be remembered as someone who enjoyed helping people, and someone who was of service as an advocate in the agriculture industry. I look forward to opportunities and experiences my future holds for me.

5. What do you enjoy doing outside of school?

Outside of school I really enjoy hanging out with my friends and going home on the weekends to work on the farm. My sister and I both have a show steer that will occupy most of our summer and weekends as we take them to shows and care for them. For a few years now, my mom and I have started traveling around and trying new food places, so that has been interesting. Going to stock car races has also become a big part of my summers and something that my friends and I really enjoy watching.

I have also spent a lot of time outside of school volunteering. I went to Mexico in high school on a mission trip where I spent a week volunteering at a day care center that is free for underprivileged families. I also went to Houston on a mission trip to help clean up the streets after Hurricane Harvey.

Thanks for offering to get to know me, and I really look forward to what the future brings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.