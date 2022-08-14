5 questions with Melissa Robinson, children's services manager at the Bloomington library

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email roger.miller@lee.net.

Name: Melissa Robinson

Position: Children’s services manager, Bloomington Public Library

1. What is your role as children's librarian?

I am the children’s services manager, which means I am responsible for the day-to-day operations of the library’s children’s department. In this role, part of my time is spent doing the same thing other managers do, such as hiring, training, providing performance reviews, conducting meetings to plan our programs and services, managing the daily schedule, and giving general guidance to my staff.

As a children’s librarian, I also work at our children’s service desk and assist at events and programs. Other children’s librarians in my department provide programming for all ages of children, select materials for circulation, maintain our Facebook page, develop relationships with the schools, and much more.

We want to help children and their families throughout our community take advantage of all the services the library offers, and we strive to foster a love of reading and learning.

2. How does your work change over the year as kids transition to summer and then back to school?

We are very busy in the summer! As soon as school lets out, we start seeing the kids and families pour in to choose books to read over the summer. We also offer a summer reading program, which gives the kids (and teens and adults) incentives if they reach a reading goal. We had over 2,200 kids finish the summer reading program this year.

The department becomes more quiet when school starts, so at that time we can shift our focus to the smaller children who are not in school during the day and then, in the afternoon and evening, we see a lot of tutors and students, as well as families choosing books to complement the school curriculum.

We try to attend many school and community events, also, and to maintain a good, helpful relationship with the schools so that we can support the teachers as well as the students.

3. With so many forms of media now, how do you keep kids engaged?

I think we keep kids engaged through human connection. We try to make the library a friendly, fun place. We also try to get out in the community to encourage families to visit us.

Also, while we all love books and think reading is very important, we also offer other media ourselves, and want to encourage thoughtful use of various media. We have computers and tablets for kids to use while visiting us.

We also offer learning kits that include themed sets of books and music for the small children, educational reading and math kits for elementary, STEAM kits to help with science and technology learning, and sets of board and card games.

4. How have kids’ tastes or interests changed over time, and are there some topics that are always popular?

I have been a children’s librarian since 2001 (I started at Peoria Public Library). At that time, Harry Potter was an absolute phenomenon, and fantasy was the preferred genre. People might not be quite as excited about Harry Potter now, but it is still a very popular series and is often mentioned as a favorite book.

I have also seen the development of children’s graphic novels, which is now one of our most popular formats, with titles to appeal to children who are just starting to read, those who like superhero and fantasy plots, as well as more realistic graphic novels about growing up and making friends.

Once in a while, we have a lot of kids coming in and asking for the same title, which isn’t a new or popular book, and we wonder why everyone is asking for it, until we find out that a teacher read the book to a class. So, teachers have an enormous influence on kids’ reading choices.

Movies will also cause books to become more popular. There are topics that are always popular, too — to name few: dinosaurs, space, animals, cars and trains. And of course, there are topics that we can predict will be popular on a seasonal basis as well, such as holiday books, but also apples in the fall, snow in the winter, and so forth.

5. What tips do you have for parents engaging with their children’s reading?

Read together. Set aside a time of day to sit down and read out loud by sharing picture books with younger children and then reading longer books as they grow. Read at bedtime every night.

When your child is learning to read, listen to them read out loud, and if reading by themselves is too overwhelming, take turns reading pages — I read a page, you read a page.

Model the behavior you want to see by prioritizing reading for yourself. I also highly recommend audiobooks. They can make a long car trip much more pleasant.