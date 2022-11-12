5 questions with Mackenzie Laesch of The Place for Children with Autism

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email roger.miller@lee.net.

Name: Mackenzie Laesch

Position: Lead clinician, The Place for Children with Autism, Bloomington

1. What is The Place for Children with Autism?

The Place for Children with Autism provides full-day and half-day play-based autism therapy (applied behavior analysis, or ABA, therapy) to children ages 2-6 in a school-like environment.

Each child has a 1:1 therapist and throughout the day we are working on increasing communication, social skills, independent living skills (e.g. toilet training, dressing, feeding) and preparing children for the school environment.

Anytime a child is diagnosed with autism, ABA therapy is the gold standard of therapy and is endorsed by the U.S. surgeon general and the CDC as being the most effective therapy for autism.

2. How and why did you come to work with children with autism?

While completing my undergraduate degree, I completed an internship in an early intervention program where I was working with young children with autism. During this opportunity, I was exposed to all of the great things ABA can do, such as teaching communication skills and community safety skills.

I saw just how impactful and life-changing ABA therapy can be for the child but also the entire family. I loved both experiences and knew I wanted to continue working with children with autism.

From there, I pursued my master’s degree and subsequently sat for the boards exam to become a BCBA (Board Certified Behavior Analyst).

3. What makes your program different?

Our program is unique in that therapy is provided in a model that resembles a school environment with circle time, music, art, dance, and plenty of opportunities to work with other peers. However, each child has a 1:1 therapist who is trained on helping the child increase critical skills.

We have been given an accreditation from the Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence, which indicates we are one of the best providers in the county. We also have a grants department that can facilitate with reducing costs of ABA therapy.

4. How do families become involved with your program?

Families can reach out to one of our outreach specialists by phone at either 224-332-3690 (ENG) or 224-219-1325 (ESP). Families can also fill out a “contact us” form online at theplaceforchildrenwithautism.com/about-us/contact.

Our outreach department will help answer any questions, schedule a tour, conduct a benefits check with insurance, and overall facilitate the onboarding process. Families are urged to reach out even if they have not yet received a diagnostic evaluation, as we have resources to support that process!

5. What should the general public know about autism?

No two kids with autism are the same (i.e., it is a spectrum) and therefore their needs and how we help them will not look the same. It is our job as their care team to work with the family on what matters most to the child and their family.

Another important item is to discuss is the myths around ABA/autism therapy. It is important that the community knows that ABA therapy does not try to change who a child is at their core. Our goal is to provide children with skills to help them thrive in the real world.

Equally important is providing a safe and loving environment where children enjoy their ABA therapy, build rapport with their staff, and have fun while learning.