5 questions with Joseph Zompetti, communication professor at ISU

Name: Joseph Zompetti

Position: Professor, School of Communication at Illinois State University

1. You were recently awarded a Center for Civic Engagement fellowship for 2022. What will this allow you to do?

The CCE fellowship enables me to do a couple of things that I wouldn't normally be able to do. First, it pairs me with an undergraduate who won a fellowship position in their own right. I will be working with Michael Severino, who is a secondary education major. Michael is extremely energetic, full of wonderful ideas, and already well plugged into various parts of campus so we can expand the outreach of our work. Second, the fellowship offers the full support of the center. The center not only does remarkable things on campus regarding civic engagement, but they are also well-positioned to know about various projects faculty, staff and students are doing in the area of civic engagement. This means that lectures, workshops and research projects that I will be doing can be better coordinated and hopefully linked up with some of the work others are already doing. Finally, the fellowship, of course, comes with a stipend. This allows me to purchase some materials (like expensive books!) that will help me with my research — books that I probably wouldn't be able to obtain otherwise.

2. What are some topics you focus on in the classes you teach at Illinois State University?

I mainly teach classes about rhetoric and political communication. At the undergraduate level, I almost always teach each semester a course on international political communication and a course on polarizing political rhetoric. Both of those courses related closely with my work on the fellowship. Most of my teaching and research about political communication concerns fake news, disinformation and digital literacy. For the polarizing political rhetoric course, I wrote a book called "Divisive Discourse" that examines how extremists use various strategies to divide us. The point is to hopefully identify those strategies so that we can have better, more meaningful and productive discussions about politics. Central to that is how we can better accumulate information so that we can make the best, most critically informed decisions possible in our democracy.

3. How can local news sources enhance democratic engagement?

This is a great question. My students were discussing this Monday in class! I think there is a real hunger for people to receive more balanced news. It used to be — many years ago — that we trusted news sources more, mainly because we believed they were reporting facts, not opinions or sensationalism ...

Faculty, students and community members can do a better job of critically questioning the information they receive. They should also try to make a concerted effort to diversify their news sources, instead of only relying on a single source or sources from a particularly ideological perspective. Typically, the truth of the news is somewhere in the middle of the extremes, yet many Americans are stuck in their ideological silos.

4. What type of scholarly research have you conducted in the past?

In addition to the book I mentioned, I have several academic articles that look at the impact of social media on polarizing political rhetoric.

5. Do you have any ongoing research?

Currently I am finishing a project on the discourse of corruption in Kyrgyzstan. My next project will focus on the techniques used by Russia in their disinformation campaigns and how those impact American democracy and what lessons we can learn from them.

