5 questions with Joni Staley, director of Milestones Early Learning Center

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Joni Staley

Position: Executive director, Milestones Early Learning Center and Preschool, 1207 Six Points Road, Bloomington

1. How does Milestones approach early childcare and childhood learning?

Milestones is a nonprofit early learning center and preschool dedicated to providing quality care and education to children of all walks of life. We strive to offer the best education to all of the children we serve by introducing the world through age-appropriate experiences and activities, inclusive care and diverse classrooms and staff.

2. Open for nearly 115 years, Milestones is one of the oldest programs in Illinois. How has it been so successful?

Milestones is also the oldest early learning center in Bloomington! We have been successful because a strong childcare system is crucial to the community’s economic cycle: In order for parents to work, they need access to affordable childcare. Milestones’ sustainability is achieved through community support and in large part due to our dedicated staff and volunteer board of directors.

3. What is the casino night fundraiser coming up May 6?

The casino night fundraiser is our flagship fundraising event. This is an entertaining and fun avenue to support Milestones. There will be professional-level gaming, card tricks, food and drinks! Secure your tickets today at celebratemilestones.org/casinoroyaleparty/.

4. Are there other ways to support Milestones?

As a nonprofit early learning center, Milestones holds fundraising efforts throughout the year and offers annual sponsorship opportunities. We are also accepting new enrollments. Please contact Joni Staley at joni@celebratemilestones.org for further information.

5. What else should people know about Milestones Early Learning Center & Preschool?

There are always volunteer opportunities either through our board of directors or both inside/outside the classroom at Milestones. We need the community’s continued support to sustain another 115 years!

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.