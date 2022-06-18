5 questions with John Plevka, retiring Vidette general manager

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.
Name: John Plevka
Position: Retiring general manager of The Vidette and adjunct professor at Illinois State University
1. Why is now a good time to retire?
The Vidette has navigated some complicated waters over the past several years and has successfully transitioned to a fully digital news organization. (The final print edition was published in April 2021.) With that transition basically complete, it felt like a good time to pass the baton.
And then there are the numbers 66 and four: 66 being my age and four being the number of young grandchildren with whom I look forward to spending more time.
2. How well-positioned is The Vidette for the future?
I am not an objective observer on this one, but I believe The Vidette is perfectly positioned. While The Vidette is a source of local news, it is foremost a learning laboratory. As such, exclusively concentrating on digital devices and channels for the gathering, managing and distributing information will give today’s student journalists at Illinois State University ample and innovative tools with which to successfully compete in today’s job market. Over its 134 years, The Vidette has an impressive track record of being the launching board for an array of successful careers. The “new” Vidette is positioned — perhaps even at the forefront among other state schools — to keep that tradition very much alive.
3. What are some of your best memories at The Vidette?
Walking through the front door 10 years ago this month and everything else since.
Seriously, it was a terrific run. During my last couple of weeks of employ, I assembled a little movie featuring photos I had taken of The Vidette student staff members since 2012. Sometimes, particularly the older we get, 10-year blocks of time can turn a bit blurry as we lump experiences into a mental folder. But, when you start breaking down the individual moments, the floodgates gush.
The best memories are the students — the energized, talented, hilarious students. I love ‘em all and, like a parent, I am button-poppin’ proud as they move into their professional lives beyond Illinois State University.
4. Do you have any advice for young or aspiring journalists?
Basically, it is still a matter of doing the work. The devices and channels have evolved, but timely, accurate and fair storytelling is still at the heart of what we teach at The Vidette and in the School of Communication. And it is that type of storytelling that is still very much needed in today’s complex and noisy world. It’s hard, stressful and often unsung work. But it is still needed. In 2021, poet Amanda Gorman urged us all to “be the light.” Journalists can be the light.
5. Do you have any plans or what do you look forward to in retirement?
The aforementioned grandchildren will be a highly anticipated focal point. When I accepted the job at The Vidette, we were on the verge of empty-nesthood as our youngest daughter was prepping for college. Today, 10 years later, with these four kiddos, ages 7, 5, 4 and 1, all nearby, our nest ain’t so empty anymore. Let the party begin!
Also, I plan to continue to teach a journalism class at ISU, I have a book project that I’m running out of excuses to finish, and finally, I hope to find my way to seats at Busch Stadium on a more regular basis (Go Cards!).
