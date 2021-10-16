5 questions with Dr. Shawn Hitchcock, ISU professor of organic chemistry

Name: Shawn Hitchcock

Position: Professor of organic chemistry at Illinois State University

1. How did it feel when you heard you were the 2021 recipient of the Dr. Henry C. McBay Outstanding Teacher Award from the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers?

I was elated. I was overjoyed to hear that I’ve won this national award. It meant a lot to me because it was recognition from a national organization that’s dedicated to the professional advancement of Black chemists, and so it’s something where I’m being recognized by my peers for the work that I’ve done in terms of teaching and mentoring.

2. How long have you been teaching at ISU and other schools?

I started in the fall of 1998. This was basically my first job out of school; this was after I did a post-doctoral study at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

3. Why did you choose to become a teacher?

I was highly influenced by my high school chemistry teacher. He was a role model and a mentor, and it influenced my decision to pursue teaching. It was his passion for the science and his enjoyment of spreading that message about what he was teaching. He was a very engaging teacher and I would have to say he made the whole experience enjoyable. But certainly, there was another mentor who fell right into that same place that I ran into in college, but it was that same theme. They had a passion for the science, they enjoyed teaching and they enjoyed mentoring, and it was the role model I was looking for. I felt this was the model for how I want to live my life and how I want to go about my career.

4. What research have you conducted at ISU?

As a professor here I have been conducting research since I arrived, and that research is in organic chemistry with a focus on developing more efficient reactions for making different types of pharmaceuticals. For this academic research, we have been able to publish our results in a variety of international journals. And as part of this research, I’ve been able to train and mentor a number of students so that they’ve been able to go off into careers either in the pharmaceutical industry or organic chemistry.

5. Have you won any other awards in your time as a professor?

There was an Outstanding College Teaching Award I believe somewhere around 2010, and there was an award around the same time for research. I think my overall time at ISU has been very positive and very rewarding in terms of the students that I’ve trained and mentored, and the colleagues that I’ve worked with. Overall, it’s been a positive experience.

