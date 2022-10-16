5 questions with David Mouser, Bloomington District 87 superintendent

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email roger.miller@lee.net.

Name: David Mouser

Position: Superintendent, Bloomington District 87

1. What led you into education as a profession, and to District 87?

I had parents that valued education and provided a good example. I also had incredible teachers that helped me along the way. When it was time to choose a career, becoming an educator just felt like my calling.

Becoming an administrator for me was about trying to have a larger impact. Having grown up in Bloomington-Normal, I recognize the tradition and history at District 87.

Having this opportunity to lead in my home community is humbling and really exciting at the same time.

2. How has your first school year at District 87 gone so far? Any surprises?

I love it, I honestly do. I get asked almost everywhere I go about how I like my new job after being at Tri-Valley for so long. I just respond that I love it, and that this is where I’m supposed to be at this stage of my career. I’ll forever be grateful for and proud of my time at Tri-Valley, but it was time for a new chapter.

I love the opportunity to grow and learn, and getting to experience and partner with a new community, a new staff and new students in a large, diverse environment has been unbelievably inspiring to me.

There haven’t been too many surprises, as we’ve been through a lot in education in the last few years. From COVID to staff/sub shortages, we have been able to manage.

I truly believe that educators and students have become resilient and have learned to be flexible and collaborative out of necessity. Those skill sets will serve us well post-pandemic.

What I’ve noticed the most this year is that everyone seems to be enjoying a sense of normalcy and routine. There is joy in our schools.

3. What is your vision for the future of District 87 and for yourself?

My vision is to continue to build on the tradition and history of the district by embracing all that makes D87 so special. We will intentionally celebrate our history, diversity and achievement. We will work hard to tell our story, and to share the great things that our staff and students are doing.

At the same time, we will be working to be innovative in providing opportunities for students and families. There is a lot of work to do in every school system, but I’m confident that we have the staff, families and momentum to do some really great things to prepare our students to be successful.

We say around here that “It’s great to be in District 87,” and I want everyone to know it. For me personally, it’s 100% about earning the trust of those around me while working to build relationships.

4. What is one thing you wish people knew about running a school district?

We recognize the need to partner with our community to be successful. Schools cannot do this work alone.

Today’s schools are responsible for so much more than we were decades ago. We spend a lot of time talking about meeting the social and emotional needs of students while trying to meet academic goals. It’s a challenge.

The more positive support we can get from parents and our community, the better.

Finally, I wish people knew how much a "thank you" means to our staff. This profession, like many, requires giving up a lot of time and emotional energy.

Our staff care deeply for our students. I’ve literally watched teachers break down in tears from emotions ranging from extreme pride to frustration. Having those around them notice the efforts with a quick email or thank you can make a remarkable difference.

5. What are your interests outside of the office?

I’m a pretty simple guy. I’m married to Amie, who is my best friend, and we have two kids we’re pretty proud of. I like to spend time with them. My wife is a school librarian, so we spend a lot of time talking about school.

I love watching the Fighting Illini, the St. Louis Cardinals and (not so much lately) the Chicago Bears. Amie and I also enjoy going out to eat at our favorite places around town. We love the Ozark House.