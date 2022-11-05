5 questions with Christopher De Santis, editor of book on poet Langston Hughes

Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email roger.miller@lee.net.

Name: Christopher C. De Santis

Position: Professor of English at Illinois State University and editor of "Let America Be America Again: Conversations with Langston Hughes," which was published in August 2022 by Oxford University Press

1. How and why did you make the study of African American and American literature your profession?

My initial interest in literature of social purpose really emerged from my mother’s eclectic reading tastes. She always encouraged my interest in reading and never tried to censor the kinds of books I read.

My earliest memories of reading as an adolescent included books that she was reading, such as "The Autobiography of Malcolm X," James Baldwin’s "Go Tell It on the Mountain," and Alex Haley’s "Roots," as well as books that she helped me discover about teens with vastly different experiences than the ones I had as a child growing up in small-town Colorado, such as S.E. Hinton’s "The Outsiders" and Frank Bonham’s "Durango Street."

I didn’t have the words, knowledge or maturity to articulate it at the time, but I think on some level these early reading experiences gave me a sense of the vast disparities of privilege in the United States, and also a sense of obligation to not simply be open and accepting of difference, but to also somehow find ways to work against attitudes about race and social class that have caused so much harm in the world.

I knew at the beginning of my college education that I wanted to be an English major and a teacher, and I think these early reading experiences really shaped my decisions to write a senior thesis about Langston Hughes’ poetry, enroll in a master’s program in African American studies, and finally complete doctoral work in American literature with an emphasis on issues of race in the nation’s literary history.

2. The role of race in education has become a political and cultural flashpoint. What should people know to better understand the issue?

As a starting point, I think it’s vitally important for everyone living in this nation founded on the principles of democracy to seek and gain knowledge about U.S. history — its beauty, complexity, diversity, contradictions, triumphs and shortcomings; its generosity, expansive thinking and love, but also its deep inequities, shortsightedness, violence and hate.

Issues of race are central to the nation’s story — where it has been, how it has evolved and how very far it has yet to go to truly live up to its founding ideals — and teachers, particularly in the arts, humanities and social sciences, have a deep obligation to keep striving toward ways to make discussions of race in classrooms thoughtful and productive for all students.

In accepting this obligation, educators need and deserve the support of multiple constituencies — students, parents, administrators, school boards, politicians and the broader citizenry. Discussions in educational settings about race in a nation whose history includes over 200 years of slavery, over half a century of racial segregation codified in law by the U. S. Supreme Court, thousands of lynchings of Black men and women and ongoing racial violence, prejudice and discrimination will never be easy or comfortable, nor should they be — but they are vital to educational institutions and to the continued evolution of a more democratic and equitable nation.

3. What do you think Langston Hughes would have to say about the state of American society now?

In 1939, Hughes made a speech at Carnegie Hall to an assembly of writers concerned about the rise of fascism in various parts of the world. His words back then are still vitally relevant now.

“We do not want any secondary Americans,” he told the audience. “We do not want a weak and imperfect democracy. We do not want poverty and hunger and prejudice and fear on the part of any portion of our population. We want America to really be America for everybody. Let us make it so!”

Hughes could imagine throughout his five-decade career as a writer a world without suffering, a United States without racism, classism and poverty, but he was not naïve. His desire to make America “really be America for everybody” was tempered by his understanding as a Black writer in a nation with racism ingrained into some of its very laws and institutions that his poetic statement of the 1930s, “Let America be America Again,” must be followed by a caveat: “America never was America to me.”

Hughes would be as concerned as any thoughtful citizen, but perhaps not at all surprised, by a 21st-century United States — and world — which has witnessed the proliferation of violence against people of color; a rising tide of white supremacist and nationalist rhetoric and violence; an armed insurrection at the United States Capitol; callous disregard for immigrants, exiles, refugees, women, children, those living in poverty, and the homeless; and by an environment, a planet, in crisis.

Hughes was a writer who boldly declared in poetry to a nation he deeply loved— a nation that in many ways scorned him — “I, too, am America.” Although he likely would not be at all surprised about the contemporary issues and crises we face in this third decade of the 21st century, he would most definitely be extremely vocal about them.

4. With this book and your time as department chair completed, what is next for you?

This is my 24th year at ISU, and having served nine years as department chair and, before that, four years as graduate program director, I am beyond excited to get back to the classroom full time this spring.

Teaching and learning from college students are such extraordinary privileges, and while it was a true honor to have the opportunity to serve my colleagues and the broader university in these leadership roles, my first passion in academia has always been the work I am able to do with ISU students.

The research and writing that I devoted to "Let America Be America Again: Conversations with Langston Hughes" was a four-year labor of love that the global pandemic made all the more challenging, and I almost had to sideline the project when the Hughes archives at Yale University’s Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library were unexpectedly closed due to COVID in the middle of my research.

I’m not sure what my next research project will be, but for right now, I’m looking forward to informing the classes I teach with everything I leaned about Hughes, African American literature, and United States history more broadly during the course of my work on this book.

5. What are your interests outside of academic work?

I love music, and a major source of joy for me outside of work is the opportunity to play rhythm guitar weekly in a cover band that, in its various incarnations, has been going strong for around 14 years! The band includes other ISU professors, a friend who lives down the street, and my wife, Christy.

We mainly play old-time rock 'n' roll music informed by the blues and a little bit by bluegrass and drawn particularly to Bob Dylan, the Grateful Dead and other like-minded artists. We don’t play out much, but most Thursday nights of the year will find us at some point down in the basement making music.

Christy and I are also becoming avid gardeners, and each year we’re learning more about what works best in our vegetable and flower gardens. I’m also committed to some kind of daily exercise. I love running, although our newly developed addiction to pickleball has started to impede on my near-daily neighborhood jogs!