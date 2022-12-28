 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Illinois Wesleyan students win grants to develop businesses

Student participants pose for photo with a check after the fall 2022 Titan New Venture Challenge on Nov. 30. From left to right are Celina El Ghossaini, Marissa Hagler, Logan Akre, Elliott Notrica, Maurice Gibbs, Liz Stein and Nozi Davlatyorova. 

 ILLINOIS WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY

BLOOMINGTON — Four Illinois Wesleyan University students are receiving grants to help develop businesses.

Freshmen Elliot Notrica and Celina El Ghossaini, junior Marissa Hagler and senior Logan Akre were the four grant recipients from the Titan New Venture Challenge. Seven students competed for the grants, which range from $200 to $3,100. It was formerly called the Entrepreneurship Fellowship program.

Student projects were evaluated by alumni and community members, including alumnus Cam Loyet, who won the Entrepreneurship Fellowship in 2018, Pontiac High School teacher Paul Ritter and Bloomington Gold founder David Burroughs, the university said.

Notrica’s project is Symbia Bioculinary, to use fermentation to reduce food waste and create products like vinegars and hot sauces.

Anna McBride and John Quarton discuss how the Petrick Idea Center at IWU will enrich students across all disciplines.

Akre’s project, LittlePeace.Collectives, sells ownership of small parts of physical paintings. The business donates parts of its proceeds to go towards ZeruZeru, a nonprofit heling children with albinism in Tanzania.

Hagler’s business connects with her podcast, Hurdling Through Hard Times, to sell merchandize such as hats and stickers that promote mental health awareness.

Meet the candidates for Unit 5, District 87 school boards

El Ghossani’s project is LyberHealth, meant to help people who use insulin pumps.

The event is organized by John Quarton, director of The Petrick Idea Center. The next Titan New Venture Challenge, open to all university students, is scheduled for March 22.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

