BLOOMINGTON — Carle BroMenn Medical Center celebrated this year’s graduates of its residency programs on Thursday night at the Bloomington Country Club. Graduates included Drs. Colby Carr and Joshua Pittman in family medicine and Drs. Ryan Johnson and Torin Karsonovich in neurological surgery.

Carle has retained two of this year’s graduates: Carr will join the Carle El Paso Family Medicine clinic and Johnson will be practicing at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Karsonovich will head to fellowship training in pediatric neurosurgery at UT Southwestern in Dallas and Pittman in will be practicing family medicine in Phoenix.

New physicians enter specialized residency training after completing medical school and before beginning independent medical practice. The family medicine residency at Carle BroMenn is a three-year program and the neurological surgery residency is a seven-year program.

