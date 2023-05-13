3 students nominated for ICCTA awards

NORMAL — Three Heartland Community College students were nominated for state-level awards from the Illinois Community College Trustees Association.

The ICCTA awards recognize outstanding contributions from people and programs at community colleges in Illinois, and are given annually in various categories.

Four students were selected as the collegewide winners for their respective categories and were recognized at the April Board of Trustees meeting. They will also receive a $200 award.

Three of those students are nominated to the ICCTA for the state awards.

Andria Merkle of Bloomington was nominated for the Gregg Chadwick Student Service Scholarship for extraordinary commitment to volunteer service. The award was named after the former board chair, the late Gregg Chadwick.

Landon Shaffer of McLean was nominated for the Gandhi/King Peace Scholarship for those who best articulate the peaceful messages of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Two students won the collegewide competition for the Paul Simon Student Essay Contest: Juan Ortega of Bloomington and Michael Costigan of Normal. Costigan's essay was submitted from Heartland for the state-level competition.

The Paul Simon Student Essay Contest awards students who best describe "How My Community College Has Changed My Life."

All currently enrolled students at ICCTA member colleges are eligible to participate each year, but each college is only allowed one student entry per scholarship in the statewide competition per academic year.

