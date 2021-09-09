 Skip to main content
3 kids, driver injured after LaSalle County school bus tips

UTICA — A school bus with three children landed on its side Thursday in LaSalle County, authorities said.

The kids and the driver had minor bumps and bruises, said Mark Bierbom at the Utica Fire Protection District.

The driver “swerved to miss something in the road and overcorrected and landed the bus on its side,” Bierbom said. "She didn’t tell us what it was."

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on a rural road about 60 miles north of Bloomington.

