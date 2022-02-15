3 Central Illinois school districts named in COVID-19 lawsuit; Unit 5 board to consider mask-optional plan

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Three Central Illinois school districts have been named in a lawsuit filed by parents opposing COVID-19 rules and protocols.

Parents from McLean County Unit 5, Bloomington District 87 and Pontiac Grade School District 429, represented by William Gerber of Fairbury, filed a complaint Monday in Sangamon County.

The Sangamon County Circuit Clerk's office confirmed it has received the lawsuit, but the documents were not yet available Tuesday afternoon.

Unit 5 attorney Curt Richardson said Tuesday the district received a courtesy copy of the complaint Monday night but has not yet been served.

The complaint includes similar allegations to a suit filed in Sangamon County by Thomas DeVore representing dozens of teachers across the state, Richardson said.

In DeVore’s case, Judge Raylene Grischow granted a temporary restraining order on Feb. 4 to halt Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders on masking and exclusions for positive COVID cases and close contacts, finding the stage agencies and school districts lacked the legal ability to enforce the mandates without due process.

The temporary order, which was appealed by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, voids certain emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education and prevents the defendants from enforcing mask, vaccine or test requirements.

Richardson said Tuesday the new complaint from Gerber seeks similar relief from emergency orders and requests consolidation with DeVore’s case.

“We’re reviewing the complaint and relief requested and determining how to respond,” Richardson said.

Unit 5 is not named in DeVore’s case, but there is another active lawsuit against the district by teachers opposed to the mandates.

Pontiac 429 Superintendent Brian Dukes also confirmed Tuesday the district was named in the suit but said he had “no comment at this time as we wait to see what happens with the request.”

District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly was not immediately available to comment.

Special Unit 5 board meeting

This lawsuit comes on the heels of school board meetings at Unit 5 and District 87 last week wherein several parents and teachers spoke against the continued mask mandates at the districts.

The districts kept their mask policies in place despite Grischow’s ruling, waiting for a ruling in the appellate court to be made. Richardson said last week this was because as a circuit court judge, her ruling was binding only to the parties named in the case.

Before the Unit 5 administration received a copy of the lawsuit Monday, the district posted notice for a special school board meeting to be held at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Normal West High School.

A COVID-19 prevention policy change is on the agenda, and according to a message sent to Unit 5 staff, Superintendent Kristen Weikle is recommending the district moves to a “mask recommended but not required” policy for all students, staff and visitors.

If approved, the policy change would go into effect the week of Feb. 21.

“I know this will raise questions,” she wrote in the message. “I will be meeting with the unions regarding potential changes and will continue to share information as it is available. I appreciate all that you have done to serve students over the past two years, as I know that the pandemic has created challenges for everyone. Thank you again for your tremendous efforts.”

Pantagraph reporter Sierra Henry contributed to this report.

