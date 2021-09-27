2nd Bloomington High School student withdraws after fights

BLOOMINGTON — A second Bloomington High School student has withdrawn instead of facing a disciplinary hearing Monday, two weeks after three fights broke out in the school.

The Bloomington District 87 school board met Monday, but the student’s parent agreed to withdraw and enroll in the Regional Alternative School.

Eight students were initially suspended and Superintendent Barry Reilly recommended four students for expulsion after the fights on Sept. 13.

Last week, the board determined two of those students, both freshman boys, would be expelled and recommended to attend the Save Program at the Regional Alternative School in Bloomington.

Of those two, one boy was expelled for the remainder of this school year and one was expelled for the remainder of this school year and all of next school year. If the second boy is successful by the end of this school year in the Save Program, he may return to BHS next year.

The two students whose parents agreed to withdraw voluntarily were a freshman girl and a sophomore boy.

They will enroll in the alternative school for this year and next.

Reilly said the two who withdrew will also be given the opportunity to return to BHS after this school year if they are successful in the Save Program.

Their success, which will be determined by BHS Principal Tim Moore, will be dependent on factors including attendance, academic performance and discipline, Reilly said.

Eight students were involved in the fighting on Sept. 13, with two in the first two fights and four participating in the last fight. A school resource officer was injured in the third fight and was taken to the hospital; he has since been released.

Reilly said criminal charges were pending against at least one student, but further details were not available.

The Pantagraph requested records relevant to this incident from the Bloomington Police Department, per the Freedom of Information Act. Each request was denied by the city, citing the Juvenile Court Act which restricts the disclosure of reports in which a minor is arrested, charged or investigated.

District 87 also denied a request from The Pantagraph regarding reports related to the three fights citing the provisions of the Student Records Act.

