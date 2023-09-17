Best College/University Winner: Illinois State University Favorites: Heartland Community College; Illinois Wesleyan University Best Dance Studio Winner: The Studio Project Favorites: The Next Step Dance Studio; Dance Factory Best Day Care Center Winner: Little Jewels Learning Center Favorites: Scribbles Center For Learning, Inc.; Illinois State University Child Care Center Best Learning Center Winner: Music Connections Foundation Favorites: Hip Cat Music School; Little Jewels Learning Center Best Trade School Winner: Heartland Community College Favorites: HairMasters Institute of Cosmetology; Paul Mitchell The School Normal Best Tutor Winner: Joe McDonald, Math Favorites: Noah Renken-Kapatos, Hip Cat Music School; Caleb Zuiderveen, Heartland Community College Best Tutoring Center Winner: Hip Cat Music School Favorites: Mathnasium; Kumon Math and Reading Center
Photos: Heartland Community College President’s Medallion Awards ceremony
President’s Medallion Honorees Mary and John Penn
President’s Medallion Honorees Jerry and Carole Ringer
President’s Medallion Honoree Bob Brucker
Merriann and Dave McGee
Sandra and Gordon Bidner
Roosmarijn and Interim ISU President Andover Tarhule, Julie Dobski
Patty McManus, Chris Downing, Steve MacManus
John Penn, Mike Matejka, Hank Campbell
Mary and Dennis Feicke
Alauna McGee, Kym Ammons Scott
Janet Hood, Julie Dobski, President’s Medallion honorees Larry and Marlene Dietz, HCC President Keith Cornille
