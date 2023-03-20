Editor's note: Superintendent Paula Crane identified the students on Monday evening as Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr. She also announced additional resources available for grieving students. An updated story is here.

FAIRBURY — Businesses and organizations have opened their doors in Fairbury to help the community through the deaths of two Prairie Central High School students.

Superintendent Paula Crane sent a letter to families on Monday morning, saying it was “a significant loss in our schools and in our community.” The students died in a ski-related accident on Sunday.

The district is not releasing the names of the students out of respect for the families’ privacy.

“This loss will affect everyone in our school family and in our communities. Students may have a difficult time dealing with the loss, and we encourage you to talk with your child,” Crane said in the letter.

The school district is on break this week but it announced on Facebook that all of the high schools’ extracurriculars would be canceled on Monday. Crane has not returned requests for further comment.

The district has partnered with First Baptist Church in Fairbury to provide space for students and the community. The church posted on Facebook that it would be open for anyone who wants to gather today.

Indian Creek Clubhouse Bar and Grill also posted on Facebook that it would be open for people who want to gather.

Kelli Metz at Indian Creek said the upstairs space would be available as long as needed on Monday and that the space would be open as needed all week.

Additional information from the district is being shared through the parent portal, on its website and on Facebook.

Summit County Colorado's Sheriff's Office said that two teens from Illinois, aged 17 and 18, had died in a sledding accident at Copper Mountain Ski Resort while on spring break. The sheriff's office declined to release additional information, including confirmation of teens' hometowns.

The Summit County coroner's office, which is now handling the investigation, has not returned a call for comment.

A press release from the sheriff's office said that officers had responded around 8:35 p.m. to the ski resort after a sledding accident. The teens could not be revived and were announced dead on the scene.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of the individuals involved in this tragic incident," Sheriff Jamie FitzSimons said.

Other organizations across Central Illinois have posted about their condolences and solidarity with Prairie Central on social media, including Fieldcrest Baseball, Gilman Community Fire Protection District and Tri-Point School District in rural eastern Livingston County.

"The Tri-Point School District would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Prairie Central families, students, staff and community. You are in our thoughts during this difficult time," the post said.

