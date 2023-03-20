FAIRBURY — Businesses and organizations have opened their doors in Fairbury to help the community through the deaths of two Prairie Central High School students.

Superintendent Paula Crane sent a letter to families on Monday morning, saying it was “a significant loss in our schools and in our community.”. The students died in a ski-related accident on Sunday.

The district is not releasing the names of the students out of respect for the families’ privacy.

“This loss will affect everyone in our school family and in our communities. Students may have a difficult time dealing with the loss, and we encourage you to talk with your child,” Crane said in the letter.

The school district is on break this week but it announced on Facebook that all of the high schools’ extracurriculars would be canceled on Monday.

The district has partnered with First Baptist Church in Fairbury to provide space for students and the community. The church posted on Facebook that it would be open for anyone who wants to gather today.

Indian Creek Clubhouse Bar and Grill also posted on Facebook that it would be open for people who want to gather.

Kelli Metz at Indian Creek said the upstairs space would be available as long as needed on Monday and that the space would be open as needed all week.

Additional information from the district is being shared through the parent portal, on its website and on Facebook.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

