$2 million donation to help fund Heartland agriculture facility

NORMAL — A $2 million donation from the McLean County Farm Bureau is intended to advance construction of the planned agricultural space at Heartland Community College.

College officials anticipate breaking ground this spring on the agriculture facility, which is to be built on the west side of the Raab Road campus in Normal. Its total expected cost is roughly $20 million, with completion expected in 2023.

The farm bureau's donation is to be used for development of a flexible learning lab space for Heartland students that can also be used by community groups, or for field trips and summer camp experiences for students in kindergarten through high school, officials said.

"We see this gift as an opportunity to invest in building a strong future for agriculture in our community, to support workforce development for local agriculture employers and to fuel a robust agriculture economy in central Illinois," farm bureau President Mark Hines said. "We appreciate Heartland’s focus on current and future workforce needs in tailoring agriculture programs to equip students with skills to meet that demand."

This is a developing story that will be updated.

