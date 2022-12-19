2 Heartland faculty receive nursing education fellowship

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Julie Carr, left, and Dameron Beverly, right, are both members of the nursing faculty at Heartland Community College and are recipients of Nurse Educator Fellowships. 

NORMAL — Two members of the Heartland Community College faculty are being recognized by the Illinois Board of Higher Education and Illinois Nursing Workforce Center Advisory Board. 

Nursing Instructor Dameron Beverly and Associate Professor of Nursing Julie Carr were each awarded a Nurse Educator Fellowship by the statewide organizations. Each is receiving $10,000 through the fellowship.

Beverly has been with Heartland's nursing program for two years and Carr has been with it for four, the college said. Beverly plans to use the fellowship to expand nursing education simulations, including virtual reality, through a Certified Healthcare Simulation Educator certification. Carr plans to use hers for a Nurse Educator Certification.

"The Nurse Educator Fellowship is only awarded to those who demonstrate a real dedication toward forwarding the field by sharing expertise that is most often found with practitioners. Heartland is fortunate to have Nursing faculty who not only have that experience but are motivated to advance their knowledge and share it with future healthcare professionals," said Susan Carl, Heartland's interim director of nursing education.  

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

