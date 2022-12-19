2 Heartland faculty receive nursing education fellowship

Built in 1897 & the Winner of the 2001 Old House Society Historical Home Award! Character, Charm & Quality radiate in every sq ft of this 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath gem! Located in Bloomington's coveted Elmo neighborhood across from Bloomington Country Club on a HUGE fenced lot! Stunning outdoor living area- an entertainer's dream with a gorgeous enclosed courtyard that flows from the sprawling front porch and offers a deck with pergola, patio and even a natural gas line run for a grill! The yard is an oasis with lush professional landscaping, plenty of green space and a beautiful koi pond with granite water spill bowls! The home itself, as noted, is award winning... and rightfully so! With beamed ceilings, french doors, refinished hardwood floors, period millwork, double pane windows, built-ins GALORE and all the charm and character one would hope to find in a home of this magnitude! The Chef's Kitchen is spacious and offers a built-in booth with custom table, Corian counters, Prairie Woodwork Amish Hickory cabinets with all the bells and whistles (pull-out shelving, cutting boards, a HUGE pantry cabinet & more)! The kitchen also has glass backsplash, tile flooring, a cabinet faced sub-zero fridge, two dishwashers, two ovens, a desk & a gas range cooktop. The main level is also home to the Front Family Room with a lovely working fireplace, a Living Room with a so many windows that it feels like a sunroom, a Formal Dining with a built in wood hutch and a sunken Den with a soaring ceiling and a fireplace flanked by built-in shelving. Dual staircases lead to the second floor, which is home to 4 bedrooms and a full bath with a jetted tub. The THIRD floor is the amazing Master Suite featuring a full bath with tiled shower and skylight, dual walk-in closets and window seats! Oversized 2-car garage and brick driveway with room for 3 cars. SOME of the many recent updates include: Roof 2018. 3rd Floor Bath Remodel 2019. Deck & Courtyard Remodel & Fence 2020. 3rd Floor Bathroom Remodel 2019. A must see home in a PRIME LOCATION that is priced to sell!

