2 Bloomington-Normal students get Greenville University scholarships

GREENVILLE — Two Bloomington-Normal natives are each receiving scholarships worth more than $20,000 from Greenville University.

The university about 45 minutes east of St. Louis awarded Carolyn Smolen, of Bloomington, the Women in Leadership Scholarship that covers her entire tuition. The Normal West High School grad will receive $30,000 and plans to study pre-med.

The scholarship is sponsored by President Suzanne Allison Davis. It recognizes leadership experience by women prior to attending Greenville.

Along with the financial aid, the scholarship also includes specific extra opportunities geared towards leadership training, and a mentorship program with Davis.

Nickols Molitor, of Normal, received the McAllaster Honors Scholarship for $20,500. There are 30 recipients of the scholarship each year. The honors program includes a thesis and special events.

Both scholarships are renewable each year.

