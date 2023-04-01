NORMAL — Before her first public reading of her new book, “My Stuffies,” Shree Aytam drew in a deep breath.

“Did you know some stuffies are alive?” she asked a crowd of at least 90, while orating an excerpt from her book.

“I know it sounds weird, but it’s true.”

The bilingual first grader at North Point Elementary School was one of 19 young authors who presented their books during a Saturday release party hosted by the Normal Public Library.

It was surely a convention of creative talent, according to several parents and students interviewed by The Pantagraph.

When asked which of the other students' stories was her favorite, Shree couldn’t pick one out. She responded: “I liked all of them.”

Another blossoming writer was Hudson’s Annabelle Risinger, 11, who attends Hudson Elementary School. She authored “The Cat Who Hated Water”; she told the audience the main character learns to face their fears, leave its shack and paw through water “as thick as the Pacific Ocean.”

Annabelle said she was inspired by her pet dog, who is the opposite: “A dog who likes to play in water.”

Her mother, Kim Risinger, said all the kids did a good job.

“There’s so many different stories,” the mother said. “The kids are really creative.”

Other stories that were recited included “The Evil Scientist and The Deer” by Weston Fecht, a third grader at Hudson Elementary; “Underneath the Escalator” by Lily Beal; and “Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches” by Sully Flicek.

Aaradhya Sunkari, a third grader at Grove Street Elementary, wrote “Tina’s Diary.” She said it’s about being the new kid in school.

Elisa Evans, a fifth grader at Sugar Creek Elementary, previewed her book “Elodie” for listeners. The 11-year-old girl said she was so nervous, “my legs were shaking.”

Elisa summarized her book: It’s about a pink bear that’s sold at a factory, but gets thrown away by the brown bears for being pink. The bear then escapes and goes on the run from the factory workers.

Lyndsey Carney, children’s library programmer and librarian for NPL, said the turnout was overwhelming, but also wonderful to see.

She said they wanted to roll out a red carpet for the creative youngsters, who both wrote and illustrated their books.

“They’ve written and re-written their stories, and practiced to be here,” said Carney.

Presenting students were winners of a Unit 5 Young Authors Contest, and their books will be displayed at the library through April. Carney said the contest has gone on for about 30 years, and the library has been hosting the release parties for 15.

Carney was formerly a child author, too. She said her book came from a story her mother once told her, about a cat that had its tail cut off.

