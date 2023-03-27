BLOOMINGTON — Twelve local high school seniors received scholarships from the
Daughters of the American Revolution, a national non-profit organization.
The 12 students were selected for the Good Citizens Award, which "recognizes high school seniors for exemplary demonstration of the qualities of dependability, service, patriotism and leadership," according to the DAR.
The winners for the Letitia Green Stevenson Chapter of the DAR in Bloomington include Anusha Nadkami, Carrington Gray, Olivia Smith, Kailey Hubble, Ella DuBois, Joelle Richards, Zach Hoffman, Abbie Litwiller, Annalyn Harper, Amanda Egge, Madeline Whisler and Avani Rai.
These students will receive a set of graduation cords, certificate and pin as well as a $100 award as part of the Good Citizens Award essay contest.
Rai, senior at Normal Community High School, received the local award of $1,000. She will advance to compete in the state level.
Scholarships are awarded to essay winners at the chapter, state, division and national levels.
Photos: Cherry blossoms in nation's capital have reached peak bloom
The Washington Monument is see from the Tidal Basin as cherry blossoms enter their peak bloom this week, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
People walk along the Tidal Basin as cherry blossoms enter their peak bloom this week, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Desiree Moreno-Gutierrez holds her daughter Isabella Moreno-Gutierrez as photographer Danielle Miller takes their picture along the Tidal Basin as cherry blossoms enter their peak bloom this week, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
The Jefferson Memorial can be see along the Tidal Basin as cherry blossoms enter their peak bloom this week, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Cherry blossoms bloom along the Tidal Basin as they enter their peak bloom this week, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
People walk along the Tidal Basin as cherry blossoms enter their peak bloom this week, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Two people embrace under the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin, as the blossoms enter their peak bloom this week, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
People walk along the Tidal Basin as cherry blossoms enter their peak bloom this week, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
People walk along the Tidal Basin as cherry blossoms enter their peak bloom this week, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
People stop to take their pictures along the Tidal Basin as cherry blossoms enter their peak bloom this week, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
People take their picture along the Tidal Basin as cherry blossoms enter their peak bloom this week, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Sunsets along the Tidal Basin as cherry blossoms enter their peak bloom this week, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
A person holds up their phone to take pictures at sunset along the Tidal Basin as cherry blossoms enter their peak bloom this week, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
People walk along the Tidal Basin during sunset as cherry blossoms enter their peak bloom this week, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
People stop to take their pictures along the Tidal Basin as cherry blossoms enter their peak bloom this week, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
A person stops to take pictures at sunset along the Tidal Basin as cherry blossoms enter their peak bloom this week, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
The Jefferson Monument is seen at sunset along the Tidal Basin as cherry blossoms enter their peak bloom this week, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
A Yoshino cherry tree blossom is seen in the afternoon sun, Thursday, March 23, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Blooming Yoshino cherry trees are seen in the afternoon sun, Thursday, March 23, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, Blooming Yoshino cherry trees are seen in the afternoon sun, Thursday, March 23, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
