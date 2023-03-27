BLOOMINGTON — Twelve local high school seniors received scholarships from the Daughters of the American Revolution, a national non-profit organization.

The 12 students were selected for the Good Citizens Award, which "recognizes high school seniors for exemplary demonstration of the qualities of dependability, service, patriotism and leadership," according to the DAR.

The winners for the Letitia Green Stevenson Chapter of the DAR in Bloomington include Anusha Nadkami, Carrington Gray, Olivia Smith, Kailey Hubble, Ella DuBois, Joelle Richards, Zach Hoffman, Abbie Litwiller, Annalyn Harper, Amanda Egge, Madeline Whisler and Avani Rai.

These students will receive a set of graduation cords, certificate and pin as well as a $100 award as part of the Good Citizens Award essay contest.

Rai, senior at Normal Community High School, received the local award of $1,000. She will advance to compete in the state level.

Scholarships are awarded to essay winners at the chapter, state, division and national levels.

Photos: Cherry blossoms in nation's capital have reached peak bloom