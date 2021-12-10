$11.5 million dome plan gets Illinois State board vote Saturday

NORMAL — The Illinois State Board of Trustees is expected to vote Saturday on authorizing the construction of an indoor practice facility for athletics. The air-supported dome would provide year-round space for multiple teams and is expected to cost around $11.5 million.

Air-supported structures, often called bubbles, are pressurized to inflate a fabric dome.

The dome would be placed where the current football practice field is, north of Horton Fieldhouse. It would include a 100-yard artificial turf football field with one end zone. It is meant to provide practice space for football, baseball, softball and soccer teams.

The department has been raising donations for the project for years, including an anonymous $2 million gift that was announced in March.

Watch now: Bloomington-Normal pantry fights student food insecurity Thursday mornings are a rush of activity for volunteers at School Street Food Pantry as they use shopping carts to unload a van full of items from the Midwest Food Bank. The pantry will distribute food to area college and university students the next day.

The board’s resolution would give the athletics department the go ahead to start the project, including designing, bidding and construction. The authorization is contingent on the department having 70% of the expected cost to start the project.

Athletics has proposed using unspent funds from a 2018 debt issuance to cover $1.5 million of the project, existing department funds to cover $165,000 and a future debt issuance to cover the remaining $9.87 million. The donations would be used for the debt payments.

According to board documents, so far $4.34 million has been raised in cash donations, with another $984,000 in pledged donations.

Ongoing maintenance costs would be covered by renting out the space when it is not being used by ISU teams, Athletic Director Kyle Brennan has said.

The board meets at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Turner Hall Room 125A.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.