BLOOMINGTON — Grossinger Motors Arena was bubbling over with cheer Friday and Saturday for the Illinois High School Association state cheerleading finals.

Arriving from across Illinois at the downtown Bloomington arena for the tournament’s 18th year were 101 teams. IHSA Administrator Susie Knoblauch, lead event organizer, noted that last year teams, families and visitors had to trek through a snowstorm.

Attendance numbers as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, before large-team final performances, counted 7,895 in ticket sales.

Temperatures were still low over the tournament’s two days, but the energy was high. Knoblauch said after preliminary rounds that performances were “spectacular,” and the cheerleaders exceed her expectations every year.

Additionally, the level of preparation by coaches and students always amazes her. She added over 18 years of running the finals, she’s seen team skills significantly improve.

The first tournament was held at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena in 2005, Knoblauch said, and athletes had go outside to warm up in the Horton Field House. With event staging and warm-up areas now connected to the arena via the Bloomington Ice Center, she said Grossinger is a very attractive venue.

“We're always thrilled with the hospitality,” said Knoblauch. “The (Bloomington-Normal) Convention and Visitors Bureau and the City of Bloomington just really roll out the red carpet for everyone.”

Three Twin Cities teams had previously advanced to sectional contests to make it to the finals: Bloomington High School, Normal Community West High School and University High School. By making it to the finals, they placed in the top 26 medium-sized teams in the state.

Coach Mackenzie Haas led the Bloomington High School Raiders cheer team of 13 to the finals, with assistant coach Taylor Crowley.

Haas said after her team’s preliminary presentation that she’s very proud of the team, which hadn’t been to the finals in a few years.

“This is a big stage for them,” she said, adding that she loved what they put out there Friday. To make it there, Haas said they persevered through injuries and routine change-ups this season.

“Cheerleading is a lot more than just competition,” she said. “We bring a lot of pride and spirit to our community.”

Students who sign up for the team will stay physically fit, Haas added.

Diana Gehrt was there Friday to support her two granddaughters on the Raiders cheer roster: sisters T’akiyah and Aniyah Wakefield. With Gehrt was Cindy Turner, who described herself as the team’s “aunt.”

Speaking on behalf of Gehrt, who has hearing issues, Turner said that cheer “coaches are everything,” since they push students, while keeping them safe.

If she had to cheer on stage, Turner said she would be “so scared.” She said those girls “don’t even think about it. They go out there and do what they got to do.”

And that takes courage, they both agreed. But, they “gotta be a family” to make it to finals, said Turner.

It’s been two years since the Normal West Wildcats were at the finals, according to coach Anna Peterson. Working with assistant coach Kenzie Escher, Peterson said the team met this season’s ultimate goal of qualifying for state.

The head coach said Friday that their team went out there and “rocked it,” adding that the team “fought for everything.”

Peterson said one of their strong bases broke her thumb this season, but she healed up and performed Friday. Another huge accomplishment was many teammates got over mental blocks, she said.

The University High School Pioneers also persevered over injuries and routine changes this season, according to head coach Haley Henson. She was supported by assistant coach Tara Loyer, leading a team of 14 girls, of which 12 are upperclassman.

Noting that competing teams are the “best of the best,” Henson wrote in an emailed statement that her athletes really stepped up this season. She noted they practice three times a week and do weekly private tumbling sessions, “while managing their rigorous academics and social life.”

Since it’s more than a sport, the coach continued, a cheer team is a “family that will be forever.” Henson said alumni return to cheer on the students, and “U-High tradition is unlike anything else.”

The Pioneers vaulted into final rounds Saturday, placing 10th in Friday preliminary rounds.

Chad Allen, father to U-High junior Adrian Allen, said his daughter's team worked really hard to get there Saturday.

He said many on the team have spent a lot of time preparing in gymnastics and other sports over the years. Allen said seeing all of that culminate to the state finals is really cool.

Final round results were not available at press time.

Genuine fun

One proud mother in the stands Friday was Michelle Sefton, whose daughter Lucy Dorman cheered for Effingham High School. Sefton said Dorman is a senior, and her whole team is talented and excited to be at finals.

Dorman told The Pantagraph she was so glad they hit their stunts Friday, because they put in a lot of work. That included combating changes, injuries and mental blocks, she said.

Dorman said she’s made friends for life on the team.

“I love those girls,” she said.

Her coach, Lisa Sigg, said they made a clean routine Friday and did an energetic dance. She added it was the team’s third time at finals.

“They did a great job today,” said Sigg, who was joined by assistant coach Ashley Clough.

Also on EHS’ roster is Briley Thies, who said through cheerleading, “I can express who I truly am.”

It's not easy in the competition, as he said you have just three minutes to prove yourself with continuous acrobatic actions and good energy.

Still, Thies said he can have genuine fun with it, too.

Photos: Illinois State Finals Cheerleading Preliminary Round