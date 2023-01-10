10,000 trees a year: Behind one McLean County nonprofit's mission

BLOOMINGTON — Want to learn more about the effort to plant 10,000 trees in McLean County this year?

The Ecology Action Center, which is pursuing the goal through its Tree Corps initiative, will be featured shortly after noon Thursday during the McLean County Museum of History's next Lunch and Learn event.

Michael Brown, the Bloomington center's executive director, will discuss the importance of the corps as a "public health and economic development strategy."

"It's about public health," Brown said. "It's about quality of life. It's about climate change. It's about doing our part to improve the community."

Tree Corps' goal, according to tree-corps.org, is to plant 10,000 trees every year for 10 years.

The event is free and does not require registration. Norris Porter, the museum's director of development, said Lunch and Learn is a monthly seminar at the museum, or online, where the public can learn about different initiatives in the community.

Brown said the organization has planted over 22,000 trees since 2021, but they are always looking for volunteers. "It does take a lot of hands to plant 10,000 trees every year," he said.

Equally important to the quantity of trees, Brown said, is the location where they grow.

"Tree equity is a concept that speaks to putting trees where they're most needed," he said, "per capita, geographically, placing the trees where they're most beneficial, most needed, relative to pollution sources."

The center is pursuing both rural and urban planting, Brown said.

"It's kind of an 'all of the above' shotgun strategy," he said. "We do want to put them everywhere, but we want to make sure that we're prioritizing urban areas."

He said the nonprofit worked with the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District (BNWRD) last year to plant thousands of trees there because it is "an environmental justice area."

Brown said this area has higher air pollution levels than other parts of the community, which make it a priority for trees to improve air quality and, thus, quality of life for West Bloomington residents.

He said the center also worked with Heartland Community College to plant thousands of trees near the interstate that encircles the Twin Cities to address both air and noise pollution.

In addition to partnering with large organizations, Tree Corps is preparing to work with individual property owners.

Brown said he wants to partner with homeowners, small businesses and community organizations like churches to put more trees in Bloomington-Normal areas "where they're needed for air quality improvements (and) can have a big benefit ... add aesthetic beauty, cooling, shading for neighborhoods, wildlife habitats."

IF YOU GO WHAT: McLean County Museum of History's Lunch and Learn featuring the Ecology Action Center WHEN: 12:10 to 12:40 p.m. Thursday WHERE: Courtroom inside the museum, 200 N. Main Street, or livestreamed online at youtube.com/@mchistorymuseum MORE INFORMATION: Past seminars are available at youtube.com/@mchistorymuseum. To learn more about Tree Corps, visit tree-corps.org.