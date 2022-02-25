$1 million Heartland Community College program focuses on underserved communities

NORMAL — Heartland Community College is now accepting applications for its Workforce Equity Initiative program, with a focus on increasing access to short term certificate programs for underserved communities.

The $1 million grant was announced in December, and Heartland staff have been working hard since then to implement the program locally. That included hiring Tony Jones as the program manager.

“It’s been exiting and high-paced,” said Terrance Bond, Heartland’s assistant to the president for equity, diversity and inclusion.

The WEI program is a statewide initiative to help Illinois residents get community college certificates and training that can lead directly to employment in high-paying fields. The goal is to have the graduates make 30% more than the living wage in their area.

“What we have been able to do is make certain that we are filling equity gaps that may exist in our entire system,” said Jennifer Foster, ICCB deputy executive director.

There is a big emphasis on meeting potential students where they are, Bond said. To do that, the grant covers full tuition and fees for the participants and can also go to things like a stipend while they take classes, to help make ends meet.

The program is focused on underserved communities, including a requirement that 60% of participants be Black, Foster said. Low-income individuals and others from other racial and ethnic minorities are also a focus.

“Our goals for the Community College Board is to make certain we are reducing (inequities),” she said. “(…) We want to make sure no specific students are left behind.”

The programs are also specifically targeted at credentials that can fill needs for area employers, Bond said. Heartland has focused on credentials in its manufacturing, engineering, technology and trades; health care; and finance and business services programs.

Potential certifications or careers include nursing assistant, EMT, electric vehicle assembly, truck driving, welding, bookkeeping and computer networking support specialist.

“Really what we want is for employers, as well as community leaders, to know that Heartland is looking to serve their needs,” Bond said.

The program is in its third year and has been expanding. Heartland is new this year but Bond hopes that the college will be able to continue participating, and maybe expand the certifications it offers to people using the grant.

Foster also hopes the program continues expanding, as so far there has been a lot of interest in the program but not enough resources to fill that interest.

“I would like to see more money … I would say I would also like to see an expansion across all of our colleges, across certain (underserved) areas,” she said.

Bond has been meeting with both employers and community groups. He hopes to be able to utilize the community groups to create pipelines for people to be recommended to the program. The talks are still in progress so he did not want to announce any community partners yet.

“(We’re) trying to remove any barrier that might be keeping them from obtaining that certificate and going back out in the workforce

More information about the WEI grant and its programs at Heartland can be found online at heartland.edu/wei. Potential participants can find a form to show interest there.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.