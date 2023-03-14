NORMAL — An editor at Illinois State University has been recognized with the 2023 George Garrett Award for Outstanding Community Service in Literature.

Duriel E. Harris was awarded the honor by the Association of Writers and Writing Programs for her work as editor of "Obsidian: Literature & Arts in the African Diaspora."

Harris oversees the publishing platform housed at ISU that includes a journal, online gallery, web features and programs.

According to ISU, the Association of Writers and Writing Programs acknowledges the efforts of writers, editors, teachers and administrators who have helped the next generation of writers find their way as artists and literary professionals.

Visit news.illinoisstate.edu or obsidianlit.org for more information.

