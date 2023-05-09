Lee Enterprises Central Illinois Executive Editor Allison Petty, who oversees news on a quartet of Central Illinois newspapers, has been named to the list of Editor & Publisher’s 2023 Editors Extraordinaire.

Petty oversees The Pantagraph in Bloomington, Herald & Review in Decatur, Journal Gazette/Times-Courier in Mattoon-Charleston and Woodford County Journal in Eureka. Editor & Publisher is an industry publication covering the news media industry.

"Allison represents the very best of our local news editors in Lee Enterprises," said Marc Chase, Midwest news director for Lee Enterprises. "She’s steadfast in doing the right things for the right reasons to serve our valued readers and her fantastic staff.”

Petty was named one of Editor & Publisher's "25 Under 35" in 2018 and helped lead the Herald & Review to be recognized as one of the trade magazine's "10 That Do It Right" a year later.

An Illinois native, Petty assumed her current position in March 2022. Petty previously served as a reporter, digital projects editor and local news editor in Decatur and Bloomington and as Midwest digital editor for Lee Enterprises. She started at the Herald & Review in 2010.

"I am extremely honored to be recognized alongside such a fantastic group of journalists," she said. "I have had the great fortune of learning from generous mentors and working with smart, passionate people committed to the future of local journalism in Central Illinois. I am deeply grateful."

