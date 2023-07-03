NORMAL — Ready to embrace sustainable living? The Ecology Action Center is offering two workshops on Sunday that could help.

The nonprofit environmental agency, 202 W. College Ave., Normal, will offer the composting workshop from 11 a.m. to noon and the rain barrel workshop from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Cost for the composting workshop varies based on what equipment is provided to the participants to take home: $35 includes a compost bin, while $110 includes a compost bin, a large thermometer to monitor compost pile temperature and an aerator for stirring compost piles.

The workshop will also review which materials can be composted at home and how to build, maintain, and monitor the pile to minimize the threat from potential invaders, including jumping worms.

The rain barrel workshop costs $55. EAC staff will provide step-by-step instruction on the installation process and show participants how to maintain the rain barrel's condition, organizers said.

Workshop spaces are limited and pre-registration is required. Registration can be completed at ecologyactioncenter.org/workshops.