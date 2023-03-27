NORMAL — The
Ecology Action Center is looking for volunteers and donations for the Tree Corps initiative this spring.
The center has planned several projects in order
to reach its goal of planting 10,000 trees this year, and EAC Executive Director Michael Brown said donations and volunteers are needed "to make this effort a success."
Tree planting locations this year will include the Village of McLean, Constitution Trail in Funks with the Friends of Constitution Trail and infill plantings at the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District and at Heartland Community College.
Volunteers with the Ecology Action Center's Tree Corps prep saplings for planting.
D. Jack Alkire
About 5,000 trees will be planted at the ParkLands Foundation Lexington Preserve as part of the Mike Hall Tree Project.
Hall was a retired public works director for the Town of Normal and helped optimize recycling and waste services in Normal. He died Jan. 7, 2023.
"There definitely was a strong interest among us, among ParkLands and others in the community to do something to recognize Mike's efforts," Brown said. "We're grateful for this partnership."
Brown said planting more trees will improve air quality and benefit other public health issues like respiratory illnesses as well as the overall quality of life for residents.
Trees reduce air pollution, isolate carbon emission, create wildlife and pollinator habitats, provide cooler summer temperatures in urban areas and help protect local watersheds, which are areas of land that drain water streams and rainfall to a common outlet.
Brown said the goal of the program is to plant 10,000 trees a year for at least 10 years, for a goal of 100,000 trees throughout McLean County, to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Online donations and volunteer signup are available at
Tree-Corps.org.
For additional information, call the Ecology Action Center at 309-454-3169.
The 2023 SeaPerch Underwater Robotics Regional Competition took place Friday, March 17, at Holiday Inn in Normal.
Clay Jackson
Photos: Mennonite Relief Sale returns to Bloomington-Normal
Brian Veeder
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
From left at the Saturday Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale in Bloomington: Ruthie Roth and family friend Aurora Moushon.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Above is Clark Stoller, 70, of Girdley acting as auctioneer at the Saturday Mennonite Relief Sale in Bloomington. Assisting below is Jeff Yoder, of Arthur.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
A quilt named "Blueberry Hill" is auctioned for $600 Saturday at the Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale in Bloomington.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
"Mariner's Star Compass," a quilt that received top bids, is displayed at a Saturday auction at the 2023 Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale in Bloomington.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Amy Cogavin, 36, of El Paso, left, shops for smoked sausages Saturday at the 2023 Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale in Bloomington. Left is 10-year-old Tripp Yordy, of Morton.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
From right, 37-year-old volunteer Jobie Ledford, of Hopedale, serves pancakes to Kevin Sellers, 14, of Washington, on Saturday at the 2023 Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale in Bloomington. Sellers' family planned to volunteer for breakdown duties after the event.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Linda Hartema, of Normal, peruses plants Saturday at the "Flower Box" booth set up for the 2023 Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale in Bloomington.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
A room at the Interstate Center is packed Saturday with bidders at the 2023 Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale auction in Bloomington.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Wade and Nancy Smith
BRENDAN DENISON
Wade Smith of Sunnyvale, California, raises his auction tag to confirm a winning bid for a quilt Saturday at the Mennonite Relief Sale.
BRENDAN DENISON
Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.