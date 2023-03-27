NORMAL — The Ecology Action Center is looking for volunteers and donations for the Tree Corps initiative this spring.

The center has planned several projects in order to reach its goal of planting 10,000 trees this year, and EAC Executive Director Michael Brown said donations and volunteers are needed "to make this effort a success."

Tree planting locations this year will include the Village of McLean, Constitution Trail in Funks with the Friends of Constitution Trail and infill plantings at the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District and at Heartland Community College.

About 5,000 trees will be planted at the ParkLands Foundation Lexington Preserve as part of the Mike Hall Tree Project.

Hall was a retired public works director for the Town of Normal and helped optimize recycling and waste services in Normal. He died Jan. 7, 2023.

"There definitely was a strong interest among us, among ParkLands and others in the community to do something to recognize Mike's efforts," Brown said. "We're grateful for this partnership."

Brown said planting more trees will improve air quality and benefit other public health issues like respiratory illnesses as well as the overall quality of life for residents.

Trees reduce air pollution, isolate carbon emission, create wildlife and pollinator habitats, provide cooler summer temperatures in urban areas and help protect local watersheds, which are areas of land that drain water streams and rainfall to a common outlet.

Brown said the goal of the program is to plant 10,000 trees a year for at least 10 years, for a goal of 100,000 trees throughout McLean County, to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Online donations and volunteer signup are available at Tree-Corps.org.

For additional information, call the Ecology Action Center at 309-454-3169.

