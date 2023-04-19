BLOOMINGTON — The Ecology Action Center and the Constitution Trail will celebrate Earth Day and beautify Bloomington-Normal on Saturday, April 22.

Volunteers will clear trash and debris out of the trail from 9 a.m. to noon. Trash bags and grabbers will be provided. Registration is required at ecologyactioncenter.org.

The center's Tree Corps program is also welcoming volunteers on April 22-23 for the Mike Hall Tree Project, which is dedicated to planting 10,000 trees in 2023. Visit Tree-Corps.org for more information.

The center will also host back-to-back composting and rain barrel workshops on Saturday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The compost bins range from $10 to $85. The cost is $45 and attendees will build their own rain barrel to take home, and will learn how to install, winterize, and maintain their barrel to prevent storm water runoff.