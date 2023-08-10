BLOOMINGTON — The Ecology Action Center will host back-to-back workshops this Saturday.

A rainwater harvesting workshop will be held at 9:30 a.m., and the cost is $55. EAC staff will provide step-by-step instructions on the installation process and will show participants how to maintain their rain barrel's condition throughout the seasons. There will be a Q&A session following the workshop.

A composting workshop will be held at 11 a.m. The cost is $35, or $110 with a compost bin to take home, a large thermometer to monitor compost pile temperature, and an aerator for stirring the pile. This workshop will cover what materials can be composted at home and how to build, maintain and monitor the pile to minimize the threat from potential invaders.

Registration should be completed by Friday at ecologyactioncenter.org/workshops.

Photos from the ISO's first Sips & Sounds Dr. Daniel Brownstone, Darrin Burnett, ISO Director of Development; Trevor Orthmann, ISO executive director Kaitlyn Davis, Melody Lim, Megan Nonnemacher, Debi Kay Glee Cumboo, Jane Waddock Lisa Overholser, Abby Clayton, Morgan Brunz Eric Hansen, Kelly Scheffert, Jen Mroz Paula Pratt, Peggy Hundley, Kaye Andrews Mary and John Burns Herb Eaton, Patricia and Don Schultz, Pam Eaton, Shan Xie Chris and Larry Eggan, Charlie and Joan Vanden Eynden Elaine Cousins, Steve and David Green Marilyn and John Freese Leanne Forshee, Brandon Weber ISO Brass Quintet practicing before the show ISO executive director Trevor Orthmann ISO Brass Quintet performing at Keg Grove Valerie and Mike Wyatt Anita Carney and friends clapping along with the musicians Paula Deneen enjoying the music ISO Brass Quintet It was a lively and engaged crowd