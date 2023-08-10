BLOOMINGTON — The Ecology Action Center will host back-to-back workshops this Saturday.
A rainwater harvesting workshop will be held at 9:30 a.m., and the cost is $55. EAC staff will provide step-by-step instructions on the installation process and will show participants how to maintain their rain barrel's condition throughout the seasons. There will be a Q&A session following the workshop.
A composting workshop will be held at 11 a.m. The cost is $35, or $110 with a compost bin to take home, a large thermometer to monitor compost pile temperature, and an aerator for stirring the pile. This workshop will cover what materials can be composted at home and how to build, maintain and monitor the pile to minimize the threat from potential invaders.
Meghan Burke of Bloomington holds a 55-gallon barrel steady as her husband, John Patrick Workman, drills a hole for the spout during the Ecology Action Center's Rain Barrel Workshop near Underwood Park in Normal on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2011. The couple said they wanted to replace the old garbage can they were using to water their raised bed gardens.