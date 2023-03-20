BLOOMINGTON — The
Ecology Action Center is partnering with Green Top Grocery to bring monthly "Green Topics" to McLean County residents.
This initiative will include a presentation each month from April to September about various green topics, held at Green Top Grocery's teaching kitchen, 921 E. Washington St. in Bloomington.
Volunteers with the Ecology Action Center's Tree Corps prep saplings for planting.
D. Jack Alkire
The presentations will take place 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month. Registration can be completed at
ecologyactioncenter.org under BN Green Events.
The presentation for April 5 will be about the EAC's Tree Corps program, presented by EAC Executive Director Michael Brown. The talk will focus on why tree planting is a good way to reduce air pollution, sequester carbon, increase wildlife habitats and improve watershed protection.
The talk will also cover information about the program's initiative to plant 10,000 trees a year and will provide updates on April workdays.
Other upcoming topics include: Business Recycling, May 3; Learn How to be Yard Smart, June 7; Invasive Species, July 5; BN Clean Air Updates, Aug. 2; and Storm Water Protection and Fall Leaf Practices, Sept. 6.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
