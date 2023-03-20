BLOOMINGTON — The Ecology Action Center is partnering with Green Top Grocery to bring monthly "Green Topics" to McLean County residents.

This initiative will include a presentation each month from April to September about various green topics, held at Green Top Grocery's teaching kitchen, 921 E. Washington St. in Bloomington.

The presentations will take place 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month. Registration can be completed at ecologyactioncenter.org under BN Green Events.

The presentation for April 5 will be about the EAC's Tree Corps program, presented by EAC Executive Director Michael Brown. The talk will focus on why tree planting is a good way to reduce air pollution, sequester carbon, increase wildlife habitats and improve watershed protection.

The talk will also cover information about the program's initiative to plant 10,000 trees a year and will provide updates on April workdays.

Other upcoming topics include: Business Recycling, May 3; Learn How to be Yard Smart, June 7; Invasive Species, July 5; BN Clean Air Updates, Aug. 2; and Storm Water Protection and Fall Leaf Practices, Sept. 6.

