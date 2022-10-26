Eastview Christian Church to purchase old YMCA building

B.J. Wilken, Bloomington-Normal YMCA executive director and CEO speaks about new facility near OSF St. Joseph off of Washington Street.
BLOOMINGTON — The former Bloomington-Normal YMCA facility, 602 S. Main Street, will soon be under new ownership after the board of directors approved a sale of the building.
Eastview Christian Church is now under contract with the YMCA to transition into facility while awaiting on a zoning ordinance change, officials said.
YMCA CEO B.J. Wilken said the board of directors was already looking to sell the old facility as
the new 76,000-square-foot location at 202 St. Joseph Drive was taking shape in May when Eastview approached with interest in purchasing the building.
The former Bloomington-Normal YMCA at 602 S. Main St. is shown.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
"I think the last thing all of us want would be a vacant building that's just sitting, and to know that there is going to be an entity that's willing to take on and invest in that facility and space, I'm just really enthused about that," Wilken said. "I'm also excited about what the future might hold between the Y and Eastview in doing different programming."
Wilken said the purchase comes full circle as Eastview was first started when 19 individuals gathered in the original YMCA gymnasium for worship services on Sundays in 1955.
The facility will be used for outreach services with food distribution, youth ministry and after school programs as well as future collaborations with the YMCA to bring resources together and create shared programs, Wilken said.
Both parties will hope to finalize the sale on Dec. 15 or before the end of the year, Wilken said.
