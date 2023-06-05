NORMAL — The leadership at Eastview Christian Church has released an 11-page report detailing the third-party investigation into allegations of misconduct, abuse and coverups.

Kellye Fabian Story, an associate attorney with Wagenmaker & Oberly, led the investigation into the nondenominational Christian church that has one of Bloomington-Normal's largest congregations.

The investigation began after statements from former staff members circulated on social media in February and March alleging misconduct by Caleb Baker, a former Eastview pastor who left the church in 2016, that included inappropriate sexual relationships and behavior with congregation members. This prompted the resignation of longtime senior pastor and father to Caleb, Mike Baker, and the promise from church leadership to launch a thorough third-party review.

Fabian Story and the law firm investigated the alleged sexual misconduct by Caleb Baker, the alleged coverup of that misconduct and the impact of power dynamics upon staff and the congregation from Mike Baker and the top leaders. They also reviewed Eastview’s policies and made recommendations for improvements.

The investigation involved multiple interviews with the leadership team and interviews with “dozens of individuals.” They also received testimonials and numerous documents that involved church governance, leadership meetings, internal audits, employment records, complaints, social media posts and correspondences. The specifics of interviews were not included in the report.

The report indicated that at various times, Eastview leaders, including both Bakers and the leadership team known as the Elders, did not act appropriately, which resulted in conflicts of interests and harm to congregation members.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Elders said they participated in the investigation “with a posture of transparency” by providing documents and lists of witnesses and submitting to interviews.

They said: "We join our staff and congregation in praying that anything hidden comes to light and for the truth to be revealed, so that we can embrace the truth gracefully and be changed by it."

The report did not indicate any criminal or illegal action had taken place, but infidelity, an imbalance of power structures and a culture of fear were reported.

“Overall, the number of people on staff harmed by the culture that degraded over time is significant,” the report states. “Nearly all staff members we interviewed shared credible evidence that they are carrying some level of pain and hurt that they believe was caused by Mike Baker and the culture resulting from his leadership at Eastview. Additionally, many former staff and former congregants feel deeply hurt by Eastview, which has impacted their view of the Church and their faith.”

“... One staff member described the relief they felt when Mike Baker left, like the whole staff could finally exhale and no longer be afraid.”

Mike Baker participated in the investigation and was interviewed.

On Monday, Mike Baker declined to comment on the report. In a YouTube video posted early Monday, he said he was “determined not to read” the report, “and I’ve got nothing more to say.”

“Here’s what I will say, is that I worked for 16 years as pastor, senior pastor 27 years. Gave my life, heart and soul, did the best I could. So, that’s it, I’m not going to respond. I’ve said everything I want to say; my story hasn’t changed,” he said.

Caleb Baker declined to be interviewed or participate in the investigation but provided a statement to the law firm: “I realize I wasn’t as healthy of a person as I could’ve or should’ve been during the 3 and a half years that I worked at Eastview. And I take full responsibility for that. That being said, I genuinely hope for the best for the future of Eastview and I am committed to pursuing health in all aspects of my life moving forward.”

Investigation conclusions

Using the standard of “more likely than not,” defined as “what an objective person would naturally conclude based on the information presented,” the law firm concluded that Mike Baker misused his leadership position and “impeded the Church leadership’s ability to follow the Church’s policies and procedures for addressing various complaints and reports of misconduct that were made between approximately 2013 and 2023.”

It was also concluded that during his time as senior pastor, the culture at Eastview degraded to the point that just before Mike Baker’s resignation, decisions were largely driven by fear of retribution and failure; the “superseding desire” to protect the church’s image; a disregard for those harmed by church leadership; a lack of knowledge and training related to harm and trauma and how to handle complaints and reports of misconduct, “including sexual misconduct and sexual harm.”

The report further states that Caleb Baker engaged in conduct “inconsistent with the Church’s sincerely held religious beliefs and the Church’s requirements for Church employees in the form of sexual relationships outside the context of marriage during his time on staff at Eastview," and that both Bakers failed to disclose what they knew of Caleb Baker’s sexual conduct and the reasons for his termination, to the staff and Elders. They also failed to disclose that information to Caleb Baker’s subsequent employer, Central Christian Church in Phoenix, Arizona.

The firm’s assessments also state that Caleb Baker’s apparent sexual relationships and failure to disclose them violated the church’s standards regarding “sexuality and leadership qualifications.

“While he worked for Eastview, leadership seemed largely unaware that Caleb used his position, role, or influence as a pastor to persuade women to engage in sexual activity. However, the individuals we were able to interview that had had sexual experiences with Caleb shared credibly that he did so.”

Power dynamics

The report delves into Eastview’s culture and noted that most of those who were interviewed and had been around the church for more than 10 years said they noticed a shift in culture between 2013 and 2015.

Before the younger Baker joined the staff, most staff members reportedly had a positive experience.

But after, "a fear of reprimand and fear of retribution apparently increased as motivating factors. Such change in culture coincided with adverse employment decisions related to challenges of Mike Baker handling of reports related to Caleb Baker’s alleged conduct or raising character and conduct problems about Caleb Baker.”

The investigation found that the fear of reprimand and retribution were the most prevalent culture themes reported by staffers in the last decade.

“Most of those interviewed expressed that they were afraid for their jobs on a regular basis and afraid they would be retaliated against if they complained, reported any harm or wrongdoing, or did anything that could be perceived as crossing Mike Baker.”

The culture of silencing abuse and the need to “protect the church” was also highlighted as reported by staff members.

Eastview leadership structure also seemed to break down in some instances with Mike Baker being exempt from certain reporting structures and rules that the rest of the staff was expected to follow.

The report noted that the church’s governance made Mike Baker the Elders’ sole point of employee contact, so they did not oversee or direct any other church employees. This in turn made the former senior pastor the congregation’s only means of contacting the Elders.

“According to various witnesses we interviewed, the staff did not believe they were permitted to make any reports to the Elders or communicate with them about ministry topics. As several former staff shared with us, when they did go to the Elders, they believed their jobs might be at risk and they would be retaliated against for doing so,” the Wagenmaker & Oberly found.

A lack of accountability, sufficient reporting systems and adequate human resources were also noted in the report.

Conflicts of interest

Regarding the Elder Leadership Team, the firm found that the team did not “sufficiently address” the conflict of interest issues, including Mike Baker leading the initial Human Resources audit in response to these allegations.

“Such leadership deficiency may have been due to cultural and power dynamics allowing for Mike Baker’s exertion of excessively strong authority particularly in light of the Church’s policy governance structure,” the report said. “Reportedly, however, Mike Baker kept material information from the ELT, which thwarted the ELT from effectively addressing the sexual misconduct and related matters.”

A conflict of interest also arose in the intersection of the senior Baker’s pastoral leadership and parental roles, according to the report. Mike Baker should have recused himself “due to his conflicting loyalties and allowed others in leadership to exercise proper biblical discipline regarding Caleb."

“Similarly, Mike Baker’s statements and conduct after his resignation further demonstrate (his) prioritization of concern for his son and his family as a direct outworking of the above described serious conflict of interest.”

The reports states that Mike Baker never should have been involved with the hiring or discipline of Caleb Baker and that the Elders should have conducted “a more comprehensive investigation” when allegations in the form of letters were received in February 2016, without the involvement of Mike Baker.

The leadership team should have required that Mike Baker recuse himself," it says.

The report also states that the team should have responded more quickly to letters and subsequent emails that alleged sexual misconduct by Caleb Baker and taken other measures to avoid conflicts of interest in responding.

Recommendations

In its report, the law firm provided 10 recommendations for Eastview leadership team’s next steps, based on what was found and “to put Eastview in a position to thrive and bring glory to God.”

The recommendations include:

improving governance and leadership structures,

improving the HR department,

requiring leadership and staff to train in victim care and trauma-informed responses,

implementing regular educational programming for staff on sexual misconduct,

developing and making available protocols for reporting misconduct by a supervisor,

developing written policies and procedures for addressing allegations,

providing training on conflict of interest issues,

providing teaching on reconciliation and restorative justice,

addressing the treatment of women at Eastview, and

proceeding through the restoration and reconciliation phase.

Wagenmaker & Oberly hopes in the next phase to introduce restoration and reconciliation teachings, establish trainings and gather groups to “work through the pain and harm that so many have experienced as a way to bring about healing,” on a voluntary basis.

In their statement, the Elders said, “While we still have much to walk through together, we anticipate providing additional update(s) in direct response to the findings soon. Moving forward, we will be processing the report and praying for the Holy Spirit’s leading and for wisdom. We ask our church family and the larger body of Christ to pray with us.”

