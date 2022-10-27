Eastview Christian Church hopes to bring ministry, youth services to YMCA site

BLOOMINGTON — Eastview Christian Church plans to expand its community and social services at the former Bloomington-Normal YMCA facility, 602 S. Main St., following the church's purchase of the building.

"The main attraction for us is the location and being in the community, among the people that we call family and that we've loved and served for many years," Eastview Senior Pastor Mike Baker said Thursday. "We want to love McLean County ... and that doesn't mean you have to agree with me, like me or you're going to give me something in return, it's just a love that says, 'We see you have a need and we're going to meet it in the name of Jesus.'"

Eastview is now under contract with the YMCA to transition into the facility, with the sale to be finalized Dec. 15 or before the end of the year.

Eastview purchased the facility for a total of $100,000, Baker said. The church, which already has a community center on its campus at 1500 N. Airport Road in Normal, will use the Bloomington site to expand its services in the Twin Cities and McLean County as a whole.

"We've done so many things already in terms of the food pantry, after-school programs and backpacks for kids, single mom care and recovery groups, that we're going to have to have a bigger facility that is dedicated to all these service we want for the community," Baker said.

Baker said the church decided about a year ago that they would need a new facility, and has been talking with the YMCA since May, as its new 76,000-square-foot location at 202 St. Joseph Drive was taking shape.

With the new space, the church is evaluating possibilities for bringing its food distribution, youth ministry and after-school programs, including leagues and recreational opportunities, to serve families and children in Bloomington, Baker said. They're also looking at how Y's old pool, racquetball court and exercise room can be used, he said.

YMCA CEO B.J. Wilken said the purchase comes full circle, as Eastview started in 1955 with 19 individuals gathering for worship services in the original YMCA gymnasium on the Main Street property.

"I think the last thing all of us want would be a vacant building that's just sitting, and to know that there is going to be an entity that's willing to take on and invest in that facility and space, I'm just really enthused about that," Wilken said. "I'm also excited about what the future might hold between the Y and Eastview in doing different programming."

Baker said they are still in the early stages, but they are looking at someday partnering with groups like Home Sweet Home Ministries, the Boys and Girls Club and the City of Bloomington.

"Just about every social agency that's in town, we've had connections with, so it could range anywhere from social service programming for single moms, at-risk children or for people coming out of prison and looking for help to be re-engaged into society," Baker said. "The sky's the limit."