BLOOMINGTON — Easterseals Central Illinois will host its 28th annual Grape Soiree at the Bloomington Country Club at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample wine pairings and bid on a curated collection of art from local and regional artists and Easterseals Ambassador Children. There will also be a Mardi Gras-inspired buffet, as well as as wine and New Orleans jazz.

Guests who plan to attend are asked to wear Mardi Gras masquerade attire.

Organizers said proceeds would provide funding for Easterseals Central Illinois to continue to provide pediatric therapy and ensure that children with developmental delays, disabilities and other special needs reach their full potential.

Reservations can be made at esci.link/GrapeSoiree.