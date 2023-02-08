BLOOMINGTON — The Easterseals Community Rally will return to Central Illinois for a third year from April 15 to 22.

The weeklong celebration is a chance for community members to rally in support of the Easterseals mission: to ensure that children with developmental delays, disabilities and other special needs can reach their full potential.

The event will kick off with with a "Run, Walk & Rally" at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 15, in East Peoria and Bloomington. This is a family-friendly 5K run/1-mile walk that celebrates participants of all abilities. There will be a post-race party with prizes and games. Wheelchairs and strollers are welcome.

The Bloomington run will be held in Tipton Park, 2201 Stone Mountain Blvd., and the East Peoria run will start outside of Jersey Mike's at 404 W. Washington St. Registration fees range from $20 to $35. Participants must register by March 20 to receive a race shirt.

Registration for the Bloomington run can be completed at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Bloomington/EastersealsCommunityRally and the Peoria run at raceroster.com/events/2023/66063/run-walk-and-rally-peoria.

Additionally a telethon will air during the WMBD/WYZZ newscasts from 4-6 p.m. Monday, April 17, through Friday, April 21.

Easterseals Central Illinois served over 6,000 families and provided 36,792 hours of pediatric therapy services last year.

Visit Eastersealsci.com/CommunityRally for more information.

Who do you know: Photos from the 27th Annual Grape Soiree Keith and Kirsten Evans Kimberly Wright, Andi Whalen Jennifer Armstrong, Megan Sargent, Jessie Leake, Chrissy Hamilton Tristan and Monica Bullington Billy and Crystal Johnson, Daphne and John Louie Ashley Zeller, Tina Wenzel, Angie Gremore Jill and Jason Stahr Shelleigh and Kevin Birlingmair Angie and Frank Hoffman, Ronda Glenn Tracy Patkunas, Kim Schoenbein Shari Buckellew, Brad Glenn Sylvia Clinkenbeard, Dian Nealey Nick Lurkins, Tracy Patkunas, Jolene Aldus, Kate Burcham, Annie Swanson Missy Holliday,Vicki Berg, Alison Kosanovich, Stacy Belz Neil and Lynn Finlen Sunil and Meenu Bhaskar Emily and BJ Wilken, J and Crystal Phillips Nancy Greene, Angie Prang Matt and Liz Waldschmidt Russell and Alyssa Edelman, Easterseals Community Vice President Amber Gruenloh Bill and Stacie Croff Group photo Michael Palmer, Dezi and Reece Knipe Amber Gruenloh, Kirsten Evans Avah Waldschmidt, Abby Bickers-Townsend Nic and Erin Baker Matt and Avah and Liz Waldschmidt Cheryl Magnuson, Jizet Benyamin, Rena Weyrauch Cathy Fleming, Dana Klauss, Nancy Brady Sara Larsen, Kirsten Evans Ryan and Angie Gremore, FJ Hafner, Sarah Cronin Amber Gruenloh Sahan Kuruppuaratchi, Cheryl Magnuson VisionPoint Eye Center table Dawn Urewicz Bremer Jewelry Team: David Haynes, Larum Dean, Krystal Barker, Katie Black