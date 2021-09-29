Eastern Illinois Foodbank to host giveaway in Bloomington

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — The Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to area families facing food insecurity on Oct. 26 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Pepper Ridge Elementary School, 2602 Danbury Drive, Bloomington.

The food giveaway is open to residents of McLean County, and those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food. 

The distribution is part of of the food bank's Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas, and is provided with support from Jewel-Osco Nourishing Neighbors.

Attendees should pre-register at EIFclient.com, but this does not guarantee a place in line. Income guidelines will apply. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

