Eastern Illinois Foodbank Prom Benefit set for March 4

CHAMPAIGN — Eastern Illinois Foodbank's 14th annual Prom Benefit will be held from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1501 S. Neil St., Champaign.

This year's goal is to raise funds for 375,000 meals for food-insecure individuals and families in the food bank's 18-county service territory.

The Prom Benefit was founded in 2008 by local community member Lorianne Bauer as a fundraiser for EIF. The event is managed by the food bank and a committee of community members committed to alleviating local hunger.

Every year, people come together to relive prom night or experience it for the first time, all while helping to fight hunger. This year's theme is "Viva Las Vegas," giving attendees the opportunity to enjoy a night of casino games and glitz for a good cause.

Th event will feature raffle prizes, hors d'oeuvres, desserts, dancing, an open bar, photo opportunities and crowning of the prom king and queen.

The Harrington Law prom court includes Nicole Gorman, Above Able Boutique; Jonathan Gossett, Live Real Estate; Jacqueline Kalipeni, City of Champaign; Bridgett Laird, Keller Williams Realty; Stephen McConkey, Champaign Fire Department; Kristen Sackley, University of Illinois; Ashlie Velazquez-Collins, Brookdale Senior Living; and Matthew White, WCIA. The candidates who raise the most money for EIF will be crowned the night of the event.

Donations to their campaigns can be made at prombenefit.com through Friday, March 3.

Tickets are $125 and can be purchased at prombenefit.com through Feb. 17 or until sold out.

Visit eifoodbank.org for more information.

