Eastern Illinois Foodbank plans two distributions March 12

NORMAL — Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to area families facing food insecurity from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Normal Community West High School, 501 N. Parkside Road, Normal.
The food giveaway is open to residents of McLean County.
EIF will also be distributing food on from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. March 12 at Trinity Community Fellowship in Farmer City. The giveaway is open to residents of DeWitt, Piatt and McLean counties.
The distributions are part of the Foodbank's Foodmobile program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those who plan to attend are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food and to pre-register at EIFclient.com, though doing so does not guarantee a place in line. Income guidelines will apply.
Visit eifoodbank.org for more information.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
