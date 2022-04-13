Eastern Illinois Foodbank plans giveaways in Normal, Farmer City

NORMAL — The Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to area families facing food insecurity at Normal Community West High School, 501 N. Parkside Road, Normal, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. May 7.
The food giveaway is open to McLean County residents.
Another giveaway is planned at Trinity Community Fellowship in Farmer City from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. May 7, and is open to residents of DeWitt, Piatt and McLean counties.
Those who plan on attending the giveaways are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distributions are part of the Foodbank's Foodmobile program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those who plan to attend should pre-register at EIFclient.com, although this does not guarantee a spot in line. Income guidelines will apply.
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
Reach out with questions.
