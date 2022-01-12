Eastern Illinois Foodbank plans giveaways in Normal, Farmer City

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Eastern Illinois Foodbank will be hosting three food giveaways in the coming weeks in Normal and Farmer City.

The first giveaway will be Saturday, Jan. 15, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Normal Community West High School, 501 N. Parkside Road in Normal. The second giveaway will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., also at Normal Community West. Both are open to residents of McLean County. Those who attend are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food. 

EIF will also hold a food giveaway at Trinity Community Fellowship, 1300 W. Clinton Ave. in Farmer City, on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. This giveaway is open to residents of DeWitt, Piatt and McLean counties. 

All of these distributions are part of the food bank's Foodmobile program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas. 

Those who plan attending should pre-register at EIFclient.com, although this does not guarantee a place in line. Income guidelines will apply. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

