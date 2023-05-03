NORMAL — Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to area families facing food insecurity in both Normal and Farmer City.

The Normal giveaway will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Normal West High School, 501 N. Parkside Road, Normal. It is open to residents of McLean County.

The Farmer City giveaway will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Trinity Community Fellowship, and is open to residents of DeWitt, Piatt and McLean counties.

Those who plan to attend are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.

The distributions are part of the food bank's Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.

Pre-registration is required at EIFclient.com; however, this does not guarantee a place in line. Income guidelines will apply.

