Eastern Illinois Foodbank plans giveaways in Normal, Farmer City

NORMAL — Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to area families facing food insecurity in Normal and Farmer City.

Both food giveaways will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The one in Normal will take place at Normal West High School, 501 N. Parkside Road. The Farmer City one will take place at Trinity Community Fellowship, 1300 W. Clinton Ave. 

The Farmer City giveaway is open to residents of McLean, DeWitt and Piatt counties, while the Normal giveaway is only open to McLean County residents.

Those who plan to attend are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food. Attendees should also pre-register at EIFclient.com, though doing so does not guarantee a spot in line, as income guidelines will apply. 

The distribution is part of the Foodbank's Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.

Contact Sophie Becker from Eastern Illinois Foodbank at 217-328-3663 for more information. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

