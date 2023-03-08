NORMAL — Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to area families facing food insecurity in Normal and Farmer City in April.

The Normal distribution will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Normal West High School, 501 N. Parkside Road, and is open to residents of McLean County.

The Farmer City distribution will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at Trinity Community Fellowship, 1300 W. Clinton Ave, and is open to residents of DeWitt, Piatt and McLean counties.

Those who plan to attend are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food. The distributions are part of the food bank's foodmobile program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.

Pre-registration is required at EIFclient.com; however, doing so does not guarantee a spot in line. Income guidelines will apply.

Visit eifoodbank.org for more information.

